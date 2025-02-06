Parents' role key in shaping children's exposure to mature media

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of TorontoFeb 6 2025

As children's screen time continues to rise, so does their exposure to age-inappropriate content, including R-rated movies and violent video games. A new study published in BMC Pediatrics underscores the critical role parents play in shaping their children's media consumption.

As child media consumption increases along with their exposure to mature media content, a new study finds that parent media practices play a key role in shaping preteens' consumption of mature video games and R-rated movies.

Researchers found that parents' own screen habits-such as using screens in front of their children and allowing screens during meals or bedtime-significantly increased the likelihood of preteens engaging with mature media.

Bedroom screen use emerged as the strongest predictor of mature media consumption. When children have unrestricted access to screens, particularly in the privacy of their bedrooms, it opens the door to unchecked exposure to age-inappropriate content."

Jason M. Nagata, MD, Lead Author, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, University of California, San Francisco

On the other hand, proactive parental monitoring and clear media rules were linked to lower consumption of mature content. Interestingly, the study found that using screen time as a reward was associated with less mature media exposure, while taking screens away as a punishment was linked to more exposure-suggesting that how parents regulate screen time matters.

"Our findings reinforce the importance of setting clear, consistent rules around media use," says Nagata. "The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that families create a family media plan to set limits and encourage screen-free time, especially at meals and bedtime."

Related Stories

The study analyzed data from 10,054 children ages 12-13 in the nationwide Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) Study, the largest long-term study of brain development in the U.S. A related ABCD study recently revealed that nearly two-thirds of preteens (ages 11-12) have underage social media accounts, despite most platforms requiring users to be at least 13.

"Given that R-rated movie and mature video game consumption by teens has been linked to poor academic performance, mental health struggles, substance use, and behavioral issues, this study reveals the critical role that parents play in influencing children's screen use patterns," says co-author Kyle T. Ganson, PhD, assistant professor at the University of Toronto's Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work. "We hope our findings will empower parents by providing actionable steps they can take to help their teens develop healthier screen use habits."

"One key factor in a child's exposure to mature content is how much screen time their parents use," says Nagata. "Children often model their screen habits after their parents, so setting a positive example can make a big difference."

Source:

University of Toronto

Journal reference:

Nagata, J. M., et al. (2025) Associations between media parenting practices and early adolescent consumption of R-rated movies and mature-rated video games. BMC Pediatrics. doi.org/10.1186/s12887-024-05367-w.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Cannabis smoke at home linked to secondhand exposure in children
AI-based blood test could revolutionize diagnosis of Long Covid in children
Elevated uric acid levels may contribute to severe malaria outcomes in children
Adderall shortage linked to shift in ADHD treatment for children
Childhood obesity treatment reduces long-term health risks but not depression
Lurie Children's launches campaign to raise awareness of newborn screening
Study: A quarter of children in England receive social care services before 18
New video series developed to offer support for parents of children with mild hearing loss

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Self-guided family-based treatment effective for childhood obesity