Parents' role key in shaping children's exposure to mature media

As children's screen time continues to rise, so does their exposure to age-inappropriate content, including R-rated movies and violent video games. A new study published in BMC Pediatrics underscores the critical role parents play in shaping their children's media consumption.

Researchers found that parents' own screen habits-such as using screens in front of their children and allowing screens during meals or bedtime-significantly increased the likelihood of preteens engaging with mature media.

Bedroom screen use emerged as the strongest predictor of mature media consumption. When children have unrestricted access to screens, particularly in the privacy of their bedrooms, it opens the door to unchecked exposure to age-inappropriate content." Jason M. Nagata, MD, Lead Author, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, University of California, San Francisco

On the other hand, proactive parental monitoring and clear media rules were linked to lower consumption of mature content. Interestingly, the study found that using screen time as a reward was associated with less mature media exposure, while taking screens away as a punishment was linked to more exposure-suggesting that how parents regulate screen time matters.

"Our findings reinforce the importance of setting clear, consistent rules around media use," says Nagata. "The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that families create a family media plan to set limits and encourage screen-free time, especially at meals and bedtime."

The study analyzed data from 10,054 children ages 12-13 in the nationwide Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) Study, the largest long-term study of brain development in the U.S. A related ABCD study recently revealed that nearly two-thirds of preteens (ages 11-12) have underage social media accounts, despite most platforms requiring users to be at least 13.

"Given that R-rated movie and mature video game consumption by teens has been linked to poor academic performance, mental health struggles, substance use, and behavioral issues, this study reveals the critical role that parents play in influencing children's screen use patterns," says co-author Kyle T. Ganson, PhD, assistant professor at the University of Toronto's Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work. "We hope our findings will empower parents by providing actionable steps they can take to help their teens develop healthier screen use habits."

"One key factor in a child's exposure to mature content is how much screen time their parents use," says Nagata. "Children often model their screen habits after their parents, so setting a positive example can make a big difference."