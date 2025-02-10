AI approach reveals possible fusion of rare diseases in COVID-19 origins

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
KeAi Communications Co., Ltd.Feb 10 2025

Despite extensive research, the origins of COVID-19 remain elusive. In a new study published in the KeAi journal Advances in Biomarker Sciences and Technology (ABST), an AI-driven approach was adopted to examine DNA methylation patterns at 865,859 CpG sites in blood samples from early COVID-19 patients.

The study was conducted by Zhengjun Zhang from the Department of Statistics at University of Wisconsin. Using max-logistic intelligence, he uncovered strong genetic link evidence suggesting that COVID-19 likely emerged from the natural fusion of two rare infectious diseases, glanders and Sennetsu fever, with some common human diseases.

The findings suggest that COVID-19 likely originated in humans rather than bats or pangolins, meaning previous studies may have been misled by an overemphasis on wildlife origins.

Establishing such connections across 865,859 CpG sites is quite a challenge, with random correlations occurring at a probability of less than one in ten million. However, when factoring in the rarity of these diseases, the odds of discovering a meaningful link drop to just one in one hundred million, further strengthening the validity of these results."

Zhengjun Zhang, Department of Statistics, University of Wisconsin

Max-logistic intelligence has been previously demonstrated in cancer biomarker studies. Unlike traditional AI algorithms or modern machine learning techniques such as random forests, deep learning, and support vector machines, max-logistic intelligence offers greater interpretability, consistency and robustness, making it especially useful for establishing causal relationships.

Zhang emphasized that while identifying reliable biomarkers are critical for scientific progress, many gene markers identified in isolated studies fail in other cohorts, resulting in low or no cross-group commonality.

"DNA methylation, the process by which methyl groups are added to DNA, plays a central role in gene expression and disease development," explains Zhang. "Errors in methylation can trigger diseases, prompting studies into COVID-19's DNA methylation patterns."

Source:

KeAi Communications Co., Ltd.

Journal reference:

Zhang, Z. (2024). Etiological connections between initial COVID-19 and two rare infectious diseases. Advances in Biomarker Sciences and Technology. doi.org/10.1016/j.abst.2024.12.001.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Azvudine beats paxlovid in reducing COVID-19 deaths
Limited impact of prenatal COVID-19 exposure on child neurodevelopmental outcomes
Alcohol-related deaths and hospitalizations in Canada surged during the COVID-19 pandemic
Empa researchers improve epidemic forecasts with reproduction matrix
Study provides insights into trends and disparities of neonatal infectious diseases in LMICs
Antidepressant fluoxetine found ineffective for early COVID-19 treatment
Masks and smart seating cut COVID-19 risks on flights, review finds
Link between COVID-19 and long-term risk of autoimmune and autoinflammatory connective tissue disorders

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Professor Alison Elliott honored with OBE for contributions to global health