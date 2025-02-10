Exploring how outdoor activities can help young cancer survivors

There are not many programmes designed for young people living with or surviving cancer. UiA and the Hospital of Southern Norway, in collaboration with international researchers, aim to explore how outdoor activities and time in nature can enhance health and quality of life.

There are not many rehabilitation options available for young cancer survivors. We aim to change that and help them live fulfilling lives with fewer late effects." Carina Ribe Fernee

She is an associate professor at the University of Agder (UiA) and a senior researcher at the Department of Child and Adolescent Mental Health at the Hospital of Southern Norway.

Spa or outdoor activities?

The project aims to explore how nature and outdoor activities impact the physical and mental health and wellbeing of young people who have been affected by cancer. These are people aged between 16 and 39.

The study will involve 150 participants from both Norway and Sweden. The participants will be randomly assigned to two groups.

One group will take part in an eight-day hiking trip with camping and canoeing in Havrefjell, southern Norway. The other group will enjoy an eight-day wellness retreat at a spa hotel in Sundsvall, central Sweden. After the eight days, they will receive digital follow-up support, leading up to a follow-up session three months later.

"Through this research, we hope to gain more insight into new forms of rehabilitation and explore whether an outdoor programme is as effective and safe as a wellness retreat. Our hypothesis is that it may have a better effect in some areas," says Fernee.

Mental and physical

The group going hiking in the mountains will, among other things, experience canoeing, camping, climbing, mindfulness exercises and outdoor activities. The study will primarily focus on the effects on psychological wellbeing and connection to nature, but it will also look at health-related quality of life, levels of physical activity and changes in physical fitness.

The project is currently recruiting participants, and you can express your interest in taking part by following this link. The outdoor or spa programme will take place in May/June 2025, with a follow-up session in August/September.