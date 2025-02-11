Many Americans take supplements for immune support, but doctor recommendations are low

Before the pandemic, about 1 in 9 U.S. adults used dietary supplements for immune benefits, with usage varying by age and health status

Study: Prepandemic Prevalence of Dietary Supplement Use for Immune Benefits. Image Credit: Ground Picture/Shutterstock.com
Study: Prepandemic Prevalence of Dietary Supplement Use for Immune Benefits. Image Credit: Ground Picture/Shutterstock.com

Researchers at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have recently conducted a study to determine the prepandemic prevalence of dietary supplement usage for immune benefits among US residents. The study findings are published in JAMA Network Open.

Background

Dietary supplements are synthetic products that are intended to be added to the conventional diet to improve or maintain overall health. Common examples of dietary supplements include vitamins, minerals, herbs, botanical products, amino acids, and probiotics. These supplements also provide essential nutrients required for normal physiological activities.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), consuming dietary supplements without a healthcare professional’s recommendation could be risky. Some supplements can interfere with medications, influence diagnostic processes, or have dangerous effects during surgery.

In the US, dietary supplement use is common, and the word immune or immunity is the most frequently used term. The word is found on more than 25,000 supplement labels in the Dietary Supplement Label Database. This suggests that immune benefits are a prevalent and marketable motivation for dietary supplement use.

One recent study has shown that a significant proportion of dietary supplements with immune health claims have inaccurate labels and contain additional ingredients not mentioned on the label.

These findings indicate that the claims made on the labels of dietary supplements could be misleading for consumers and that consumption of these supplements without a doctor’s recommendation might have negative health impacts.

In the current study, researchers determined the prevalence of using dietary supplements with perceived immune benefits, i.e., supplements to prevent colds or boost the immune system.

The study

The most recent National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) data and the Dietary Supplement Label Database (DSLD) were analyzed in the study to determine the proportions and characteristics of people who reported using dietary supplements for perceived immune benefits. Specifically, the study included pre-pandemic NHANES data from January 2017 to March 2020.  

Related Stories

The study also investigated whether label claims or recommendations by healthcare professionals influence the use of these dietary supplements.

Important observations

The study analyzed data from 15,560 participants in the NHANES. About 11% of them reported using dietary supplements for perceived immune benefits.

The usage of these supplements showed a positive association with several sociodemographic and health characteristics, including education, family income, food security, self-rated diet quality, and self-rated health status.

The prevalence of supplement usage also differed by age and was higher among those who identified as non-Hispanic Black, non-Hispanic White, and others.

Among consumers of these supplements, 28% reported using them exclusively for perceived immune benefits. Such prevalence was higher among older people, financially stable people, and those with poor health status.

About 60% of participants who consumed dietary supplements for immune benefits reported choosing a supplement based on the label claim related to immune benefits. In contrast, only 17% reported consuming these supplements based on a healthcare professional’s recommendation.

The prevalence of supplement usage due to healthcare professional’s recommendations was higher among older people and those with poor health status.

Study significance

The study finds that approximately 1 in 9 US residents uses a dietary supplement for perceived health benefits. Label claims related to immune benefits appear to be the most significant motivation for consuming dietary supplements for perceived immune benefits.

Besides preventing colds or boosting the immune system, the second most common reason for consuming these supplements is to maintain health or stay healthy. 

The study finds a low prevalence of dietary supplement usage among participants due to healthcare professionals' recommendations. However, such usage increases with increasing age and deteriorating health status.   

Researchers mentioned some study limitations in the published article. The study relied on self-reported data and potentially misidentified products, which might be associated with potential recall bias and measurement error.

However, the major strength of the study is its use of nationally representative data and detailed dietary supplement collection in NHANES.  

Overall, the study provides an overview of the frequency of dietary supplement usage for perceived immune benefits among US residents during the prepandemic period from January 2017 to March 2020.    

Given the high prevalence of dietary supplement usage in the US, the study findings highlight the need for further research in diverse populations to determine their clinical relevance. Although dietary supplements help improve nutrient intake, upstream nutritional disparities must also be addressed.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Written by

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta is a science communicator who believes in spreading the power of science in every corner of the world. She has a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree and a Master's of Science (M.Sc.) in biology and human physiology. Following her Master's degree, Sanchari went on to study a Ph.D. in human physiology. She has authored more than 10 original research articles, all of which have been published in world renowned international journals.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. (2025, February 11). Many Americans take supplements for immune support, but doctor recommendations are low. News-Medical. Retrieved on February 11, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250211/Many-Americans-take-supplements-for-immune-support-but-doctor-recommendations-are-low.aspx.

  • MLA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. "Many Americans take supplements for immune support, but doctor recommendations are low". News-Medical. 11 February 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250211/Many-Americans-take-supplements-for-immune-support-but-doctor-recommendations-are-low.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. "Many Americans take supplements for immune support, but doctor recommendations are low". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250211/Many-Americans-take-supplements-for-immune-support-but-doctor-recommendations-are-low.aspx. (accessed February 11, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. 2025. Many Americans take supplements for immune support, but doctor recommendations are low. News-Medical, viewed 11 February 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250211/Many-Americans-take-supplements-for-immune-support-but-doctor-recommendations-are-low.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Prenatal multiple micronutrient supplements lower risk of small, vulnerable newborns
KFF Health News' 'What the Health?': Chaos continues in federal health system
Daily fruit and vegetable extracts may boost brain power
Colorado study tracks long COVID healthcare utilization
Most insurance covers IUDs. Hers cost more than $14,000.
An Arm and a Leg: The ‘Shkreli Awards’ — for dysfunction and profiteering in health care
New research highlights critical challenges facing radiology
New AI model helps choose doctors based on diagnoses and decision-making

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study reveals gap between heart health monitoring and doctor sharing