Innovative blood testing tech could spell the end of needle phobia

UK-based blood testing company Thriva has joined forces with medical device manufacturer Tasso to use their innovative blood testing technology to tackle needle phobia, a condition that affects at least 1 in 10 adults. This health tech collaboration aims to make blood testing accessible and pain-free for individuals who experience an intense fear of needles by using a non-invasive, needle-free method.

Image Credit: Thriva

Needle phobia often deters people from seeking essential medical care, including preventative health measures. It is estimated that 10% of adults avoid vaccinations or medical procedures due to this reason, a decision that can have long-term health consequences. Regular preventative health screenings, including blood tests, are crucial for the early detection of potential health issues and proactive health management. Research by the British Medical Association indicates that 40% of the uptake of health services in England may be preventable by tackling the drivers of ill-health.

The prevalence of needle phobia is exceptionally high among children and young adults, with up to 63% of children and 25% of young adults reporting needle-related fears. These fears can stem from a variety of psychological and physiological factors, including vasovagal responses (fainting due to a drop in blood pressure), hyperalgesia (heightened sensitivity to pain), and traumatic past experiences with needles.

Harriet Evans, 24, from the Lake District, shares her experience with needle phobia: 'I've been scared of needles for as long as I can remember. I'm not entirely sure what caused it, but I think it might stem from an operation I had as a child. There were a lot of blood tests, and I remember them sticking all sorts of things in my arms and hands. There's even a story about when I was a kid and went to the doctor's for vaccines. I was so scared that I ripped the needle out of my arm.'

Empowering patients through painless, needle-free, at-home blood testing

Regular health testing via blood tests is crucial for helping people detect potential health issues early and take appropriate action, as well as for the management of long-term health. Thriva's blood tests screen for a variety of health issues using biomarkers in the blood, including cardiovascular health, liver function, hormonal balance, kidney function, iron levels and nutritional deficiencies providing comprehensive data to support people to manage their health.

Unlike traditional methods that rely on finger pricks or venous blood draws, Thriva’s personalized blood testing services uses the Tasso device, empowering users to track their health progress over time via regular testing (usually every 3-6 months). After testing, users receive a report by a GP in plain English, offering personalized lifestyle change recommendations based on the results. People also have the option of speaking to a doctor as part of the service, or taking the report to their own GP for further discussion of their results.

Tasso complements this approach with its innovative Tasso+ device, which enables virtually painless blood collection. The device uses advanced technology to collect whole liquid blood samples without the need for needles or finger pricks. This user-friendly solution allows individuals to perform tests at home, in their own time, fostering a sense of control that is particularly beneficial for those with needle phobia.

Reflecting on her experience using the technology, Harriet said: “I had some general symptoms, like fatigue, around this time last year, and I have a family history of an underactive thyroid, so I wanted to get things checked out. That's when I found Thriva. The main benefit of home testing kits is that you’re empowered to do things in your own time. When I go to the doctor, I feel like I have to do the blood test then and there. With home tests, you decide when you’re ready. Taking back control is a big part of tackling a phobia."

“I decided which day I wanted to do the test, I had a cup of tea and a snack, put the TV on, and did it one step at a time. I put the patch on first, decided when to click it, felt the tiniest needle, and then didn't feel anything. It was over before I knew it.”

How the at-home testing kit works: A step-by-step guide

Application: The Tasso+ blood collection device, with its advanced needle-free lancet technology, is placed gently on the skin. Blood collection: The device painlessly and passively collects a small sample of blood without the need for traditional needles or finger pricks. This typically takes around 5 minutes. Analysis: Thriva assesses the blood sample, and the user receives the results in as little as 48 hours through the Thriva app. All results come with a written report from a private GP alongside personalized health and lifestyle recommendations including what to eat more or less of, suitable exercises, and appropriate supplements etc.

This partnership between Thriva and Tasso represents a major step forward in making healthcare more inclusive and accessible. By eliminating the pain and anxiety associated with traditional blood testing methods, the collaboration aims to address both needle phobia and the broader need for accessible preventative care, ensuring more people can monitor their health and take timely action.

By combining Thriva's technology and expertise with Tasso's innovative blood collection device, we empower people to understand what's happening inside their bodies through regular, painless testing. This approach helps individuals optimize their health for both immediate and long-term well-being. It goes beyond simply identifying problems—we provide the insights and support needed for meaningful, lasting improvements." Dr. Vishal Shah, Chief Medical Officer, Thriva

Erwin Berthier, Co-founder of Tasso, added: "At Tasso, we're passionate about making high-quality blood testing easy and accessible to drive personalized health solutions. Our Tasso+ device is designed to eliminate the barriers that keep people from getting the important health information they need. Partnering with Thriva brings our virtually painless blood collection technology to a wider audience, empowering patients with needle phobia to take control of their health in a comfortable and convenient way."