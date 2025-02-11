Physical activity improves sleep quality in older adults during social isolation

A new research paper was published in Aging (Aging-US) on January 15, 2025, in Volume 17, Issue 1, titled "Association between physical activity practice and sleep quality of older people in social isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic and Health Guidelines and future studies for the post-COVID period: a systematic review."



Researchers Alexandro Andrade, Ana Cecília Rosatelli de Freitas Bastos, Anderson D'Oliveira, and Guilherme Torres Vilarino from the Santa Catarina State University (UDESC) in Brazil, conducted a systematic review to examine the relationship between physical activity (PA) and sleep quality in older adults who experienced social isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their findings reveal that a decline in PA levels during social isolation negatively impacted sleep health, emphasizing the need for regular movement in aging populations.



The study reviewed nine studies involving over 11,500 older adults of both sexes from China, Japan, Brazil, Scotland, Canada, Italy, and Spain. The results showed that reduced PA during the pandemic was linked to poorer sleep quality in four studies, while one study found that those who remained active had better sleep patterns. The four other studies showed no significant association.



Getting enough quality sleep is essential for healthy aging, as sleep disorders have been linked to cognitive decline, depression, and reduced mental well-being. The COVID-19 pandemic worsened sleep health due to increased stress, isolation, and anxiety. Researchers suggest that staying active through walking, stretching, and structured exercise routines may help improve sleep quality and overall mental health.



The researchers point out the importance of PA as an accessible way to enhance sleep quality in older adults, particularly during times of crisis. Encouraging regular exercise and movement may help prevent sleep disorders and improve overall well-being in aging populations.

"PA can be considered a safe and effective practice to improve sleep quality in older adults due to its well-documented benefits in the literature."

As the world moves past the pandemic, the researchers call for public health policies that promote PA for seniors. Health professionals and caregivers should advocate for regular movement as a preventive measure against insomnia, poor sleep, and mental health issues while emphasizing the long-term consequences of physical inactivity. The study also highlights the need for further research on the most effective types and intensities of PA for improving sleep quality in older adults.

"The practice of exercise and PA, individually and in groups, is recommended for this post-COVID scenario, as a measure to reduce social isolation and its negative effects and improve the quality of sleep in older adults."

Future studies should explore how different exercise routines impact sleep health, especially for older adults recovering from COVID-19 or facing ongoing sleep challenges.