Engineering safe and effective vaccinia virus vectors for next-generation vaccines

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
ZoonosesFeb 14 2025

Announcing a new article publication for Zoonoses journal. Vaccinia virus (VACV) confers cross-protective immunity against the variola virus, the causative agent of smallpox, and has therefore been extensively exploited as a preventive vaccine. Despite the global eradication of smallpox in the 1980s, research efforts involving VACV have continued due to the potential threat of the variola virus being used as a bioweapon, which poses grave risks to human health.

VACV has emerged as a promising viral vector for vaccine development beyond the traditional application of VACV in smallpox prophylaxis, which has been attributed to its capacity for efficient foreign gene expression. Leveraging strategies, such as serial passage in alternative hosts and genetic engineering techniques, have generated highly attenuated VACV vaccine vectors by deleting specific viral genes, most notably those encoding immunomodulatory proteins.

The recent emergence of pathogenic orthopoxvirus outbreaks, exemplified by monkeypox, has reignited scientific interest in VACV research. This review delineates the commonly targeted viral genes for attenuation during VACV vector modification and provides an overview of the progress in VACV-vectored vaccine development.

Source:

Zoonoses

Journal references:

Sun, H., et al. (2025). Strategies for the Modification of Vaccinia Virus towards a Better Vaccine Vector. Zoonosesdoi.org/10.15212/ZOONOSES-2024-0044

 

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

AIM Vaccine submits mRNA RSV vaccine for FDA clinical trials
HPV16 vaccine shows promise in treating precancerous cervical lesions
Immunocompromised individuals need regular boosters for Covid-19 protection
Updated guidelines for preventing and managing hepatitis B virus reactivation
Groundbreaking advances in tuberculosis vaccine development and therapies
New AI tool promises faster vaccine development by predicting T cell epitopes
Breakthrough personalized vaccine shows promising results in kidney cancer trial
Neoantigen vaccine sparks powerful immune defense against kidney cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New nasal vaccine for COVID-19 set to begin clinical trial in the U.S.