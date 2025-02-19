SPRINT analysis supports lower blood pressure targets for older adults

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
WileyFeb 19 2025

Results from the Systolic Blood Pressure Intervention Trial (SPRINT) have supported lower blood pressure targets among community-dwelling older adults with hypertension to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and early death, but intensive blood pressure lowering can also increase risks of developing acute kidney injury and experiencing dangerously low blood pressure. A recent analysis in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society looked closely at the benefits and harms of intensive blood pressure lowering in patients with different characteristics.

The analysis found that nearly all older adults in SPRINT had a positive net benefit (meaning that predicted benefits exceeded harms) favoring a systolic blood pressure target of less than 120 mmHg compared with less than 140 mmHg.

Also, community-dwelling older adults with advanced age, frailty, or multiple prescription medications had greater net benefits favoring a lower systolic blood pressure goal despite experiencing more treatment-related harms.

"These findings demonstrate that for noninstitutionalized, ambulatory, community-dwelling older adults who meet SPRINT eligibility criteria, the evidence from SPRINT can be translated to each person using individualized risks and preferences, and that consideration of advanced age, frailty, and polypharmacy alone should not deter clinicians from recommending intensive blood pressure lowering," the authors wrote.

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Jamshidian, M. S., et al. (2025). Individualized Net Benefit of Intensive Blood Pressure Lowering Among Community‐Dwelling Older Adults in SPRINT. Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. doi.org/10.1111/jgs.19395.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Targeted Thermal Therapy could transform management of common cause of high blood pressure
Why Type 2 diabetes patients need more than just blood sugar monitoring
Sweat fails to match blood in tracking inflammation after heart attacks
Just five minutes of activity a day could reduce blood pressure
Eating breakfast later lowers blood sugar spikes in type 2 diabetes patients
Vitamin D may lower blood pressure in older people with obesity
Researchers identify a natural defense against blood vessel inflammation and atherosclerosis
Microplastics detected in human blood linked to altered coagulation markers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Prolonged standing at work linked to higher blood pressure