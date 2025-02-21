Exploring EGCG's role in protecting against acetaminophen-induced liver injury

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdFeb 21 2025

Announcing a new publication for Acta Materia Medica journal. Excessive consumption of acetaminophen (APAP) has emerged as the primary culprit behind drug-induced liver injury (DILI), with N-acetylcysteine serving as the principal antidote.

However, use of N-acetylcysteine is limited to the early stages of APAP-induced DILI and may cause adverse side effects. Consequently, it is imperative to explore alternative therapeutic approaches to alleviate APAP-induced liver toxicity. In this study the mechanisms underlying the protective role of epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) in DILI were determined.

The authors of this article show that EGCG inhibited NEDD8, thus stabilizing HUWE1, a crucial E3 ubiquitin ligase involved in protein degradation. HUWE1 binds and degrades TFR1, a protein essential for cellular iron uptake and inhibits ferroptosis. By stabilizing HUWE1 and degrading TFR1, EGCG suppressed ferroptosis and ameliorated APAP-induced liver injury. The results highlight the therapeutic potential of EGCG in mitigating DILI through regulation of HUWE1 and ferroptosis, which offers a promising approach for the treatment of DILI.0087.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Ouyang, Z., et al. (2025). EGCG inhibits ferroptosis to ameliorate APAP-induced liver injury by suppressing NEDD8 and stabilizing HUWE1 in vivo and in vitro. Acta Materia Medica. doi.org/10.15212/amm-2024-0087.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Liver graft preservation methods alter microbiota composition after transplantation
Study links low levels of PM2.5 exposure to liver damage
Microplastics may accumulate in the brain at higher levels than in the kidney or liver
Novel classification system for SJS/TEN aims to improve patient care
Could a common sugar in processed foods be fueling childhood liver disease?
Guardian molecule found to prevent cancer cells from changing identity
Bariatric surgery reduces liver complications in obese patients with cirrhosis
Lactate dehydrogenase activity in rat tissues under intermittent hypobaric hypoxia

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Vitamin E significantly improves liver health in MASH patients, new study finds