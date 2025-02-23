Microgreens outshine mature vegetables: Study finds higher antioxidants and bioactive compounds

New research highlights how microgreens outshine mature vegetables in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants—offering a powerful solution for better health and food security.

Study: Nutritional quality profiles of six microgreens. Image Credit: Olena Rudo / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers evaluated and compared the nutritional profiles and bioactive compounds of six microgreens to assess their potential as functional foods and their impact on global nutrition and health.

Background

Microgreens contain unique volatile aromatic compounds, with black radish having the most complex aroma profile, followed by pea and sunflower—suggesting potential for enhancing food flavors naturally.

Did you know that over 2 billion people worldwide suffer from micronutrient deficiencies, leading to increased risks of disease, cognitive impairment, and weakened immunity? As the global population grows, food security and nutrition have become critical concerns.

Microgreens, young edible plants harvested within 7-21 days after germination, offer concentrated levels of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Their rapid growth, minimal resource requirements, and high nutritional value make them a promising solution for dietary enhancement, particularly in urban and resource-limited areas. However, despite their growing popularity, limited systematic research exists on their specific nutrient composition and health benefits. Additionally, research suggests that environmental factors such as light intensity, temperature, and growing media can significantly influence their nutrient profiles. Understanding their potential can aid in addressing global malnutrition.

About the Study

Microgreens of broccoli (Brassica oleracea), black radish (Raphanus sativus), red beet (Beta vulgaris), pea (Pisum sativum), sunflower (Helianthus annuus), and bean (Phaseolus vulgaris) were cultivated in controlled growth chamber conditions. Seeds were germinated in peat-based growing media at temperatures of 20°C ± 2 for brassicas and amaranth species and 23°C ± 2 for legumes and sunflowers under 16-hour light/8-hour dark cycles at 60% relative humidity. Microgreens were harvested between 7-21 days post-germination upon cotyledon expansion.

Nutritional analyses included ascorbic acid (vitamin C) determination via high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), macro- and microelement composition using atomic absorption spectroscopy, and sugar profiling through HPLC with a refractive index detector.

Organic acids were quantified through HPLC, while total phenolic and flavonoid contents were determined spectrophotometrically using the Folin-Ciocalteu and aluminum chloride methods, respectively. Antioxidant activity was assessed using the 1,1-diphenyl-2-picrylhydrazyl (DPPH) radical scavenging method.

Volatile aromatic compounds were identified through gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS). The study also examined how species-specific genetic traits influenced nutrient uptake and accumulation. Data analysis was performed using variance analysis, with significant differences determined at p<0.05.

Study Results

Broccoli microgreens had the highest total phenolic content (825.53 mg GAE/100 g fresh weight), a key antioxidant that helps reduce inflammation and oxidative stress.

The six microgreens exhibited significant differences in nutrient composition, highlighting their diverse dietary benefits. Bean microgreens had the highest ascorbic acid content (80.45 mg/100 g fresh weight), making them an excellent source of vitamin C to support immune function. Pea microgreens, rich in phosphorus and copper, are essential for maintaining strong bones and cardiovascular health.

Macroelement analysis revealed that bean microgreens were richest in potassium (416.05 mg/100 g fresh weight), phosphorus (4.88 mg/100 g fresh weight), and magnesium (74.15 mg/100 g fresh weight).

Sunflower microgreens had the highest calcium content (148.63 mg/100 g fresh weight), making them a valuable option for populations at risk of osteoporosis.

Broccoli microgreens exhibited the highest iron (2610.42 μg/100 g fresh weight) and manganese levels (350.56 μg/100 g fresh weight), nutrients crucial for red blood cell formation and metabolism.

Sugar composition analysis indicated that glucose was the dominant sugar in all microgreens, with red beet exhibiting the highest concentration (0.580 mg/100 g fresh weight).

Among organic acids, citric acid was most abundant in red beet (358.83 mg/100 g fresh weight), succinic acid in bean microgreens (611.99 mg/100 g fresh weight), and fumaric acid in sunflower microgreens (12.56 mg/100 g fresh weight).

Compared to mature vegetables, microgreens not only have higher vitamin concentrations but also improved mineral bioavailability, making them a superior choice for nutrition.

The total phenolic content was highest in broccoli microgreens (825.53 mg gallic acid equivalent/100 g fresh weight), but black radish (659.53 mg/100 g FW) and sunflower (638.94 mg/100 g FW) also had high phenolic levels, reinforcing their antioxidant potential.

Red beet microgreens exhibited the highest total flavonoid content (1625 mg rutin equivalent/100 g fresh weight), while black radish followed with 1193 mg/100 g FW, highlighting its strong bioactive profile.

Black radish microgreens had the strongest antioxidant capacity, making them a powerful dietary addition for individuals seeking to boost cellular protection against disease.

Nitrate content varied significantly, with red beet microgreens exhibiting the highest levels (636.41 mg/kg fresh weight) and sunflower microgreens the lowest (77.25 mg/kg fresh weight). Notably, pea microgreens had non-detectable nitrate levels, setting them apart from the other species.

Volatile aromatic compound analysis identified a diverse profile of alcohols, ketones, and terpenes, with black radish microgreens exhibiting the most complex aroma profile, followed by pea and sunflower. Alcohols were the dominant volatile compounds in all species, influencing their unique sensory attributes.

Conclusions

Growing conditions significantly impact microgreen nutrition, with environmental factors like light intensity, temperature, and soil composition affecting antioxidant and mineral levels.

To summarize, the nutritional diversity of microgreens underscores their potential as functional foods for individuals, communities, and global food security.

Red beet microgreens provide a rich source of flavonoids for heart health, while black radish microgreens exhibit strong antioxidant properties. Bean and sunflower microgreens contribute essential vitamins and minerals for immune and bone health. Moreover, researchers emphasized that genetic factors and environmental conditions, such as nutrient availability and light exposure, play a key role in shaping these nutritional profiles.

These findings emphasize the need to integrate microgreens into dietary guidelines, particularly for urban populations and food-insecure regions. Their improved mineral bioavailability compared to mature vegetables suggests they could serve as a superior nutritional intervention.

By promoting microgreen consumption, communities can combat nutrient deficiencies and reduce dependence on resource-intensive crops. Future research should focus on optimizing growing conditions to enhance their nutrient density further and explore their role in addressing specific micronutrient deficiencies.