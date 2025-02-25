Study reveals ferulic acid's potential in preventing colon cancer

Colon cancer continues to be one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide, with poor dietary habits identified as a major risk factor. Ferulic acid, a phenolic compound abundant in many plant foods, has previously demonstrated potential anti-cancer properties by inhibiting cell proliferation and promoting apoptosis. Despite its promising effects, the impact of ferulic acid on colon cancer cells at different Duke's progressive stages of the disease has remained largely unexplored. Given the critical need for new preventative measures, understanding the mechanisms through which ferulic acid acts on cancer cells is vital.

Published (DOI: 10.26599/FMH.2025.9420063) on November 26, 2024, in Food & Medicine Homology, the study conducted by researchers from Wuhan Polytechnic University and Kansas State University explored the effects of ferulic acid on colon cancer cells across different stages of Duke's classification. Using three human colon cancer cell lines-SW-480, Caco-2, and HCT-116-the team examined the compound's ability to inhibit cell proliferation, migration, and induce apoptosis, as well as the possibly associated signaling pathways.

The researchers found that ferulic acid significantly reduced cell viability in all three cell lines in a dose-dependent manner, with the HCT-116 cells showing the greatest sensitivity. Colony formation assays confirmed that ferulic acid effectively suppressed cell growth, reinforcing its anti-proliferative properties. In migration assays, including wound healing and transwell tests, ferulic acid significantly reduced cell movement, suggesting its potential to limit metastatic spread. Mechanistically, the compound induced cell cycle arrest: in SW-480 and Caco-2 cells, it halted progression at the S phase through the ATR/Chk1 pathway, while in HCT-116 cells, it caused arrest at the G1 phase via the ATM/Chk2 pathway. This was accompanied by downregulation of key cell cycle proteins such as CDK2, Cyclin A2, CDK4/6, and Cyclin D1/E1 complexes. Additionally, ferulic acid upregulated tumor suppressor proteins p53 and p21, which are pivotal in initiating apoptosis.

Dr. Xi Chen, one of the authors of the study, emphasized the significance of these findings, stating, "Our research provides a deeper understanding of how ferulic acid target colon cancer cells at various progressive stages classified by Duke's system. This knowledge is crucial for developing effective dietary strategies aimed at preventing colon cancer."

The results of this study suggest that incorporating ferulic acid-rich foods into the diet could serve as a promising strategy for colon cancer prevention. This approach aligns with the concept of food and medicine homology, emphasizing the role of natural compounds in combating cancer. Moving forward, clinical trials will be necessary to validate these findings and further explore the therapeutic potential of ferulic acid in colon cancer treatment.

This study is financially supported by Special Project of Central Government for Local Science and Technology Development of Hubei Province (No. 2022BGE247), Key Laboratory of Bulk Grain and Oil Deep Processing Ministry of Education (Wuhan Polytechnic University) (No. DZLY2023009), and the Program for Technical Innovation of Hubei Province (No. 2024BBB032).