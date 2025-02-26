BIOHIT introduces the FAEX™ Sample System for stool sample collection and handling

BIOHIT OYJ is excited to announce the launch of the BIOHIT FAEX Sample System, a revolutionary stool sample collection and handling solution that can be seamlessly incorporated into any diagnostic workflow. Designed for precision, efficiency and flexibility, this innovative, practical and reliable system addresses the needs of both patients and laboratories.

Image Credit: BIOHIT HealthCare Ltd

The BIOHIT FAEX Sample System combines multi-functionality with ease of use. It serves as both a standard test tube and a convenient dropper tube, enabling precise and reproducible sample dispensing for ELISAs, chemiluminescence assays, lateral flow tests and proprietary diagnostic kits. The precision-engineered collection stick ensures consistent and accurate sample collection, while a screw-tight cap with leak-proof threads promotes safe and hygienic handling, transport, storage and disposal.

CE-marked and compliant with Regulation (EU) 2017/746 for In Vitro Diagnostic Devices (IVDR), the BIOHIT FAEX Sample System meets the highest regulatory standards. Whether used as a standalone component or as part of a diagnostic kit, it is a versatile and efficient solution that simplifies stool sample collection and processing in any setting.

Jussi Hahtela, CEO of BIOHIT OYJ, commented: “The BIOHIT FAEX Sample System exemplifies our commitment to providing innovative solutions that address real-world challenges for patients and laboratories. By combining precision and efficiency, we are empowering customers to streamline their workflows and improve the patient experience. The unique adaptability of the BIOHIT FAEX Sample System makes it an excellent addition to other manufacturers’ diagnostic kits, while also serving as a reliable standalone solution for laboratories.”

Visit https://www.biohithealthcare.com/en/products/biohit-faex-sample-system/ to find out more about the BIOHIT FAEX Sample System.

About BIOHIT OYJ

BIOHIT OYJ (www.biohithealthcare.com) is a Finnish biotechnology company, specialising in the development, manufacture and marketing of products and analysis systems for the early diagnosis and prevention of gastrointestinal diseases. The company's many unique and patented diagnostic tests transform clinical practice and make screening, diagnosis and monitoring of gastrointestinal diseases efficient and cost effective. Non-invasive diagnostics are at the core of BIOHIT's offering, making it the provider of choice for leading gastroenterologists and laboratory scientists worldwide.