Landmark study at Homerton University Hospital confirms GastroPanel®’s diagnostic accuracy

BIOHIT HealthCare is pleased to announce that a clinical study conducted by Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, London, has confirmed the diagnostic accuracy of GastroPanel in identifying gastric cancer risk in patients with upper abdominal complaints. This study demonstrated that the panel can reliably identify patients at high risk of gastric cancer with over 90 % accuracy, helping to streamline patient management.

Image Credit: BIOHIT HealthCare Ltd

GastroPanel is a first-line, non-invasive and inexpensive diagnostic blood test for dyspeptic complaints, providing quick preliminary diagnoses to select patients who need further specialist investigations. It can also reduce the need for patients to undergo expensive and invasive endoscopic examinations. The study conducted by Homerton is the first of its kind in the UK, and shows the potential of GastroPanel to reduce the burden of examinations on overstretched NHS endoscopy services.

Jussi Hahtela, CEO of Biohit Oyj, commented: “GastroPanel serves the needs of both patients and healthcare organisations. The rapid identification of gastric cancer risk conditions is important in terms of prevention and effective treatment. With GastroPanel, the patient receives information about their condition quickly and non-invasively, and the test is significantly less expensive for the NHS than an endoscopy.”

Panu Hendolin, Director of R&D at Biohit Oyj, added: “The British Society of Gastroenterology recommends screening patients at risk of gastric cancer by using a non-invasive test instead of invasive endoscopy,1 and GastroPanel meets this need perfectly. The study conducted at Homerton Hospital involved 324 patients, and its results are very similar to those of the previously published studies in other countries, so the diagnostic accuracy of the test has been confirmed several times over. The results of the study have recently been accepted for publication published in the British scientific journal BMJ Open Gastroenterology 2 . 2 ”

Banks, M., Graham, D., et al. (2019). British Society of Gastroenterology guidelines on the diagnosis and management of patients at risk of gastric adenocarcinoma. Gut, 68(9), 1545-1575. Papadia C, Marelli L, et al. (2025) Can GastroPanel be used as a triage tool to select patients with advanced atrophic gastritis for gastroscopy? A prospective clinical validation study. BMJ Open Gastroenterol. 12(1):e001559. doi: 10.1136/bmjgast-2024-001559. PMID: 39762070.

About BIOHIT HealthCare Ltd

BIOHIT HealthCare Ltd is part of the Finnish public company, BIOHIT OYJ, which specialises in the development, manufacture and marketing of products and analysis systems for the early diagnosis and prevention of gastrointestinal diseases. The company's many unique and patented diagnostic tests transform clinical practice and make screening, diagnosis and monitoring of gastrointestinal diseases efficient and cost effective. Non-invasive diagnostics are at the core of BIOHIT's offering, making it the provider of choice for leading gastroenterologists and laboratory scientists worldwide.