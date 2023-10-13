BIOHIT HealthCare to host webinar exploring TDM in gastrointestinal medicine

BIOHIT HealthCare is excited to announce its upcoming webinar entitled Proactive vs reactive therapeutic drug monitoring in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The event will take place on the 26th of October at 11 am, and will include a live Q&A with the expert speakers, moderated by The Clinical Services Journal. The treatment of IBD has evolved significantly since the widespread introduction of biopharmaceuticals. However, while the majority of patients have an initial clinical response to these therapeutics, many show drug unresponsiveness or secondary loss of response (LOR). This is often because of the development of anti-drug antibodies (ADAs) that lower the drug trough levels in the bloodstream.

Proactive and reactive therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) of trough levels and ADAs are therefore useful tools for assessing treatment efficacy and patient response, helping to inform doctors whether they need to switch drugs or alter dosages for optimal outcomes. Preliminary data suggests that proactive TDM allows doctors to act sooner, potentially helping to prevent future LOR. As a result, pioneering groups across the country have now shifted their practice towards proactive TDM to gain insights into possible drug unresponsiveness before the appearance of symptoms.

In this webinar, Professor Jimmy Limdi (Consultant Gastroenterologist and Head of Section for IBD at the Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust) and Dr Christian Selinger (Consultant Gastroenterologist at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust) will present their unique TDM approaches, and discuss how these practices help their teams to combat IBD. In the following Q&A session, attendees will have the opportunity to ask the experts about the benefits and limitations of both proactive and reactive TDM methods using specific case studies from their own clinical experiences. The event is free to attend, and will be of particular interest to gastroenterologists, clinical scientists, pharmacists, general practitioners and health professionals with an interest in gastroenterology.

