BIOHIT HealthCare to host symposium on gastric cancer at BSG LIVE'24

BIOHIT HealthCare is attending BSG LIVE'24 at ICC Birmingham from the 17th to the 20th of June, where it will be showcasing its broad range of gastrointestinal diagnostic solutions. It will also be hosting a fascinating symposium discussing the use of GastroPanel® for gastric cancer risk assessment, presented by expert guest speaker, Dr Cinzia Papadia.

Gastric cancer is responsible for over 4,000 deaths in the UK every year, and an estimated 54 per cent of these could have been prevented with earlier detection and prompt intervention.1 GastroPanel from BIOHIT HealthCare is a non-invasive blood test that measures three stomach-specific biomarkers for gastric cancer – pepsinogen I, pepsinogen II and gastrin-17 – as well as anti-Helicobacter pylori IgG antibodies, to identify mucosal damage in dyspeptic patients. The assay can therefore help to prioritise the referrals of higher risk individuals for endoscopy, and aid disease rule out in those with negative results.

Dr Papadia is a consultant gastroenterologist at Whipps Cross University Hospital, Barts Health Trust, and an honorary senior lecturer at Queen Mary University of London. Her symposium – entitled ‘An efficient and cost-effective approach to identify patients most at risk of gastric carcinogenesis’ – will offer insights into the value of the GastroPanel in supporting earlier diagnosis of gastric cancer, reducing endoscopy waiting lists and generating significant cost savings for the NHS. Dr Papadia’s enlightening presentation will take place on Wednesday the 19th of June from 10.35-10.55 am in Hall 5.

BIOHIT HealthCare will also be demonstrating GastroPanel at stand A25 at 1 pm and 4 pm on both Tuesday the 18th and Wednesday the 19th. Get a front row seat to see this innovative assay in action, and pre-book a personal meeting with the BIOHIT HealthCare team during BSG LIVE’24 here.

1 Cancer Research UK. Stomach cancer statistics. Accessed 2nd May 2023. https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/health-professional/cancer-statistics/statistics-by-cancer-type/stomach-cancer.