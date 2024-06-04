BIOHIT HealthCare to host symposium on gastric cancer at BSG LIVE'24

BIOHIT HealthCare is attending BSG LIVE'24 at ICC Birmingham from the 17th to the 20th of June, where it will be showcasing its broad range of gastrointestinal diagnostic solutions. It will also be hosting a fascinating symposium discussing the use of GastroPanel® for gastric cancer risk assessment, presented by expert guest speaker, Dr Cinzia Papadia.

Gastric cancer is responsible for over 4,000 deaths in the UK every year, and an estimated 54 per cent of these could have been prevented with earlier detection and prompt intervention.1 GastroPanel from BIOHIT HealthCare is a non-invasive blood test that measures three stomach-specific biomarkers for gastric cancer – pepsinogen I, pepsinogen II and gastrin-17 – as well as anti-Helicobacter pylori IgG antibodies, to identify mucosal damage in dyspeptic patients. The assay can therefore help to prioritise the referrals of higher risk individuals for endoscopy, and aid disease rule out in those with negative results.

Dr Papadia is a consultant gastroenterologist at Whipps Cross University Hospital, Barts Health Trust, and an honorary senior lecturer at Queen Mary University of London. Her symposium – entitled ‘An efficient and cost-effective approach to identify patients most at risk of gastric carcinogenesis’ – will offer insights into the value of the GastroPanel in supporting earlier diagnosis of gastric cancer, reducing endoscopy waiting lists and generating significant cost savings for the NHS. Dr Papadia’s enlightening presentation will take place on Wednesday the 19th of June from 10.35-10.55 am in Hall 5.

BIOHIT HealthCare will also be demonstrating GastroPanel at stand A25 at 1 pm and 4 pm on both Tuesday the 18th and Wednesday the 19th. Get a front row seat to see this innovative assay in action, and pre-book a personal meeting with the BIOHIT HealthCare team during BSG LIVE’24 here

Related Stories

Cancer Research UK. Stomach cancer statistics. Accessed 2nd May 2023. https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/health-professional/cancer-statistics/statistics-by-cancer-type/stomach-cancer.

Posted in: Business / Finance | Miscellaneous News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    BIOHIT HealthCare Ltd. (2024, June 04). BIOHIT HealthCare to host symposium on gastric cancer at BSG LIVE'24. News-Medical. Retrieved on June 04, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240604/BIOHIT-HealthCare-to-host-symposium-on-gastric-cancer-at-BSG-LIVE24.aspx.

  • MLA

    BIOHIT HealthCare Ltd. "BIOHIT HealthCare to host symposium on gastric cancer at BSG LIVE'24". News-Medical. 04 June 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240604/BIOHIT-HealthCare-to-host-symposium-on-gastric-cancer-at-BSG-LIVE24.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    BIOHIT HealthCare Ltd. "BIOHIT HealthCare to host symposium on gastric cancer at BSG LIVE'24". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240604/BIOHIT-HealthCare-to-host-symposium-on-gastric-cancer-at-BSG-LIVE24.aspx. (accessed June 04, 2024).

  • Harvard

    BIOHIT HealthCare Ltd. 2024. BIOHIT HealthCare to host symposium on gastric cancer at BSG LIVE'24. News-Medical, viewed 04 June 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240604/BIOHIT-HealthCare-to-host-symposium-on-gastric-cancer-at-BSG-LIVE24.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback