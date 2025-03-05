Long-term NSAID use linked to lower dementia risk

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
WileyMar 5 2025

Past research has suggested that inflammation may contribute to the development and progression of dementia and that non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) medications may help protect against dementia due to their anti-inflammatory effects. A new large prospective study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society provides additional evidence, showing that long-term NSAID use is linked to a decreased risk of developing dementia.

In the population-based study of 11,745 adults with an average follow-up of 14.5 years, 9,520 participants had used NSAIDs at any given time, and 2,091 participants developed dementia. Long-term NSAID use was associated with a 12% reduced risk of developing dementia. Short- and intermediate-term use did not provide benefits. Also, the cumulative dose of NSAIDs was not associated with decreased dementia risk.

The findings suggest that prolonged, rather than intensive, use of anti-inflammatory medications may help protect against dementia.

Our study provides evidence on possible preventive effects of anti-inflammatory medication against the dementia process. There is a need for more studies to further consolidate this evidence and possibly develop preventive strategies."

M. Arfan Ikram, MSc, MD, PhD, corresponding author of Erasmus MC University Medical Center Rotterdam, in the Netherlands

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

vom Hofe, I., et al. (2025) Long-Term Exposure to Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Medication in Relation to Dementia Risk. Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. doi.org/10.1111/jgs.19411.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Frequent social engagement may delay dementia onset
Small amounts of exercise linked to lower dementia risk in older adults
University of Queensland recognized as the first dementia-friendly university
Lifelong exercise linked to lower dementia risk
Fluctuating cholesterol linked to higher risk of dementia in older adults
Study sheds light on diagnostic challenges in frontotemporal dementia
NTU spin-off teams up with Osler Group to offer early dementia detection tool
Brazilian study reveals new pathways for preventing atrial fibrillation

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Staying social may delay dementia by 5 years