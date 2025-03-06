Putting away phones during meals cuts junk food intake among teens

How removing phones from the dinner table could be key to healthier eating habits among adolescents, according to science.

Study: Eating distractions as predictors of ultra-processed food consumption and Mediterranean diet adherence in adolescents. Image Credit: AnnaStills / Shutterstock

A study published in Scientific Reports journal highlights the potential negative impacts of various mealtime distractions on ultra-processed food consumption and adherence to the Mediterranean diet among Spanish adolescents.

Background

Diet quality is a major determinant of a person's health and well-being. A healthy diet refers to adequate consumption of nutrient-rich foods and avoidance of unhealthy foods, such as ultra-processed foods.

Ultra-processed foods, such as snacks, sweetened beverages, frozen meals, and fast food, contain high amounts of salt, sugar, and saturated or trans fat and little essential nutrients.

Teens who frequently eat standing up score lower on Mediterranean diet adherence, highlighting the importance of structured meal environments.

Despite its association with a range of health adversities, the consumption of ultra-processed foods is gradually increasing over time worldwide, contributing to 20% - 60% of total energy intake, depending on the country and age range.

The Mediterranean diet is a well-established dietary pattern with numerous health benefits. This diet is predominantly based on plant-based foods, with minimal or no consumption of ultra-processed foods.

In addition to improving health status, the Mediterranean diet can promote healthy dietary habits and support growth and development, which are particularly beneficial for children and adolescents.

Social media use as a potential mealtime distraction has been found to be associated with unhealthy eating patterns in children and adolescents. Evidence indicates that children and adolescents exposed to distractions during mealtime are likelier to consume unhealthy foods, including ultra-processed foods.

The current study aimed to more conclusively understand the impact of mealtime distractions on adolescents' diet quality and dietary habits.

Study Design

The study analyzed data from 826 adolescents aged 12–17 who participated in the study of eating healthy and daily life activities in Spain. The main objective was to determine the association between mealtime distractions with consuming ultra-processed foods and adherence to the Mediterranean diet.

The study analyzed multiple mealtime distractions, such as talking on the phone, sending messages or emails, using social media, watching television, or eating while standing.

The Mediterranean Diet Quality Index for children and adolescents (KIDMED) was used to assess dietary adherence, and a self-reported food frequency questionnaire was used to determine the consumption of ultra-processed foods.

Appropriate statistical models adjusting for potential confounders (sex, age, socioeconomic status, body mass index, physical activity, sedentary behavior, and sleep duration) were used to determine the association of mealtime distractions with ultra-processed food consumption and Mediterranean diet adherence.

Study Findings

Girls reported higher mealtime distractions than boys, suggesting gender differences in eating environments and habits.

The study found significant positive associations between mealtime distractions and ultra-processed food consumption among Spanish adolescents and significant inverse associations with mealtime distractions regarding adherence to the Mediterranean diet.

Regarding specific distractions, the study found that adolescents who use phones or social media while eating are more likely to consume higher amounts of ultra-processed foods. However, no statistically significant impact was observed for watching TV or standing while eating on ultra-processed food consumption in this study.

Regarding adherence to the Mediterranean diet, the study found significant inverse associations with all analyzed mealtime distractions. The largest negative effect was observed for phone or social media use. Eating while standing and watching TV also significantly reduced diet adherence, though the impact was smaller.

Study Significance

The study finds that adolescents exposed to various mealtime distractions are likelier to consume higher amounts of unhealthy ultra-processed foods and less likely to adhere to healthy diets such as the Mediterranean diet.

These observations support the well-established theory of mindful eating, which involves applying mindfulness to eating-related thoughts, emotions, bodily sensations, and behaviors. According to this theory, mindful eating increases diet quality and overall well-being through healthier food choices.

Watching TV during meals significantly lowered adherence to the Mediterranean diet, despite its limited effect on ultra-processed food consumption.

Mealtime distractions, on the other hand, reduce attention to food and awareness of consumption, trigger impulsive food choices, suppress physiological responses to hunger and fullness cues, and prioritize the consumption of quick and convenient foods over fresh, nutritious foods.

The authors hypothesize that certain mealtime distractions, such as using social media or watching television, may increase adolescents' and young adults' exposure to unhealthy food advertisements, potentially influencing their food choices and possibly distracting them from traditional Mediterranean foods.

Overall, the study findings highlight the importance of the eating environment in shaping healthy dietary habits. The study also highlights the need to review and strengthen current regulations applied to food companies to protect the youth from being targeted by attractive food advertising strategies.

Future studies focusing on improving the eating behaviors of this vulnerable population should explore the utility and effectiveness of mindful eating practices as a potential intervention. Public health authorities should also develop strategies and conduct campaigns to encourage the youth to restrict their use of electronic devices while eating.

Since it is a cross-sectional study, the causal relationship between mealtime distractions and eating behaviors could not be established. Additional longitudinal research is necessary to evaluate whether reducing eating distractions leads to higher diet quality.