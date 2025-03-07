DEVOTION focuses on understanding birth trauma and optimizing birth experience

As we mark International Women's Day tomorrow on March 8, the story of the COST Action on Perinatal Mental Health and Birth-Related Trauma: Maximizing best practice and optimal outcomes (DEVoTION) is a powerful example of how collaborative research can both advance women's health and support the next generation of women researchers. This Action focused on understanding birth trauma and optimizing the birth experience, while creating opportunities for young women researchers to flourish in their careers.

Breaking the silence of birth trauma

What if the happiest moment of your life turned into your worst nightmare? For thousands of women across Europe, the miracle of childbirth is overshadowed by a trauma that lingers long after they leave the hospital. Evidence suggests almost one in three women in Europe experience some aspect of their birth as traumatic. Despite its prevalence, birth-related trauma is often overlooked, leaving women to suffer in silence, their pain invisible but deeply real. Unrecognized and untreated, the trauma doesn't just affect the mother - it affects her baby, her family, and ultimately, society.

Led by Professor Joan Lalor of Trinity College Dublin, the Action DEVOTION has brought together researchers, clinicians, NGOs and SMEs to address this critical but often overlooked issue. "When working effectively across disciplines, there is always a fear that the professions will drift apart. That hasn't happened in this Action - everyone is working equally and respectfully," says Professor Lalor. "Interdisciplinarity has such potential when skills are maximised to achieve the best possible outcome".

In this Action video, DEVOTION shares the facts about perinatal mental health and family well-being after birth trauma.

5.1 million babies born in the EU each year

Every year, 1 million new mothers in the EU report post-traumatic stress symptoms after childbirth

200,000 mothers are diagnosed with postnatal traumatic stress disorder each year

4% of fathers also report post-traumatic stress symptoms after childbirth

Real-world impact

One of DEVOTION's most significant achievements has been to bridge the gap between scientific research and clinical practice. The Action's training school on the intergenerational transmission of trauma brought midwives, psychologists, allied health professionals and scientists together, leading to the development of three massive online open courses (MOOCs) that continue to educate health professionals today (Trauma-Informed Care and Epigenetics; Epigenetics as a Lifelong Record of the Early-Life Environment; and Birth Trauma from a life-span perspective).

Interdisciplinarity has such potential when skills are maximised to achieve the best possible outcome" Prof. Joan Lalor of Trinity College Dublin, Chair of the Action DEVOTION

Their research has gained significant recognition, and the Action's open-access publications such as the Discussion Paper, Consensus recommendations for practice, policy, and research and American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology (AJOG) publication are gaining traction, including citations in the British Birth Trauma Report.

The impact of the Action extends beyond academic achievements to practical applications. Changes in antenatal care have been implemented in Turkey and Cyprus, and a new prenatal and postpartum midwife-led consultation for couples has been introduced at the University Hospital of Lausanne, Switzerland.

DEVOTION actively lobbies for increased European funding for perinatal mental health research, representing over 5,000 researchers in 20 Actions. The team makes representations to the European Committees - Health, EESC, DG Sante and Research, and lobbies at the national level.

Empowering future leaders

For young women researchers, DEVOTION has been transformative. Lucija Prepušt, a Croatian psychologist, shares her experience: "As young researchers just starting our professional journeys, we often face challenges such as limited financial resources and a lack of connections, which can result in missed opportunities. Fortunately, being part of a COST Action allows us to overcome these obstacles and opens up avenues for growth. My involvement in COST Actions has been transformative, offering me knowledge, connections, skills, and experiences that will benefit me throughout my career and life in general. To anyone ambitious and eager to learn: don't hesitate—just go for it!"

The Action has particularly excelled in supporting early career researchers through hands-on training and networking opportunities. Julika Johanna Hudson, from Trinity College Dublin, highlights the diverse learning opportunities such as the Action's training schools, short-term scientific missions and the COST Academy training on social media. "The project I am most proud of is the co-production of leaflets for parents, practitioners and policymakers. I also feel that my experience with COST will benefit me in my new role as a community midwife in a multidisciplinary team with a strong focus on infant mental health. I would highly recommend other early career researchers to participate in a COST Action".



The journey of Dr Gülcan Tecirli of the Ministry of Health of Türkiye from doctoral student to co-leader of a working group is an example of the Action's commitment to developing women in leadership in research. "This experience allowed me to collaborate closely with internationally recognised researchers in the field of birth trauma as the Action progressed. One of the publications we co-authored during this time has now become my most highly cited work," she recalls.

More than just colleagues: The DEVOTION family

DEVOTION's success lies not only in its scientific achievements, but also in the supportive community it has created. Professor Lalor shares the touching feedback of a colleague: "In the previous Actions I developed my network, in DEVOTION I developed lifelong friendships. The atmosphere in an Action is crucial to its success, recognising that people are not just researchers/clinicians/service users. We are all human and looking for connection".

Not the end, just a new beginning

The legacy of DEVOTION continues with follow-up initiatives. A €4 million HORIZON Marie Curie Joint Doctoral Network (MCSA-JD) grant on Healthy Adaptation to Pregnancy, Postpartum and Parenthood (HAP 3). HAP3 will focus on intergenerational prevention of obesity and mental health problems and will train 'PERINATAL CARE INNOVATORS' to support couples through the transition from pregnancy, postpartum and early parenthood. The TREASURE COST Action will continue to develop knowledge on the adverse effects of maternal stress on prematurity, autism or transgenerational effects in the long term.