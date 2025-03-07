The hidden impact of hormones on women's gum health and overall wellbeing

Did you know that gum health reveals more about your wellbeing that you might think? Gum disease isn't just about your teeth - it's an infection and inflammation that can adversely affect your entire body.

Many women don`t realize the connection between hormonal changes and their gum health. Throughout different stages of a woman's life, such as puberty, pregnancy and menopause, hormone fluctuations can make gums more vulnerable to disease, making oral care ever more essential for overall health". Nicola West, secretary general of the European Federation of Periodontology

Recent research shows that 84% of women over 50 did not know that menopause could affect their oral health, 70% of menopausal women reported at least one new oral health symptom (like dry mouth or sensitive gums), yet only 2% had discussed these issues with their dentist. Similarly, younger women might not connect bleeding gums during pregnancy or puberty with their changing hormones - they may just brush off a little blood as normal. This lack of awareness means women often don't get the help they need for their gums. "In all stages, the key is listening to your body and your mouth - if you notice changes like bleeding gums, chronic bad breath, or mouth discomfort, take it seriously and consult a professional. View it as a sign to enhance your oral hygiene practices", outlines West. "The earlier it is treated, the better the outcome in the long term."



The relationship between women's and periodontal health is a two-way street - and prevention is the best strategy to maintain overall wellbeing. The mouth is one part of the body where you can directly intervene every single day to improve your health. "Gum disease is often called a silent disease because it can progress painlessly, so many people are unaware they have a problem", explains Tali Chackartchi, president-elect of the European Federation of Periodontology and Gum Health Day co-ordinator for 2025. "By caring for your gums, you are not just preventing dental issues but potentially reducing the risk of broader health problems. Emerging research even suggests a connection between gum disease and fertility".



Here's how different hormonal stages can influence gum inflammation and health:



Puberty: during adolescence, increased oestrogen and progesterone cause greater blood flow to the gums. This heightened sensitivity can lead to an exaggerated reaction to plaque, often resulting in red, swollen or bleeding gums- commonly known as puberty gingivitis. Up to 70% of adolescent girls experience some form of gum inflammation during this stage..



Menstrual cycle: just before a period, some women may notice swollen gums, increased bleeding or even canker sores (ulcers). Most women don't experience major gum changes with their monthly cycle, but those who do might blame random chance, not realizing hormones are a trigger. These symptoms (sometimes called "menstrual gingivitis") usually subside once the period starts or ends, and persistent bleeding beyond this phase could indicate an underlying gum problem unrelated to hormones.



Pregnancy: Pregnancy triggers significant hormonal shifts leading to increased gum sensitivity. In fact, an estimated 60-75% of expectant mothers develop "pregnancy gingivitis," a mild form of gum disease, by the second trimester. Thanks to elevated progesterone and oestrogen, gums become more prone to swelling, redness, and tenderness, usually between the second and eight month of pregnancy.



Menopause: the hormonal changes of menopause - primarily the drop in oestrogen - can lead to oral health issues. Many menopausal women experience dry mouth, which increases the risk of cavities and gum disease since saliva helps protect teeth. Gums may also recede or become more sensitive, and some women feel burning sensations in the mouth or changes in taste.



"Women should be proactive about their gum health by maintaining oral hygiene, brushing their teeth at least twice a day, flossing and use of interdental brushes and mouthwashes according to your dentists recommendations and scheduling regular dental check-ups to make sure you are properly monitored. After all, a healthy mouth is a key part of a healthy life", ends Chackartchi.