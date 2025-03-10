Many parents uncertain about bird flu information and risks, poll suggests

With soaring egg prices and ongoing bird flu headlines, many parents are uncertain about the risks and facts surrounding the virus, a national poll suggests.

Most parents say they don't know if there have been cases of bird flu in their state, and less than half feel that they are able to find accurate and current information about it, according to the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's health.

Many parents may hear about bird flu in the news but don't feel well-informed or know if they should be taking action to protect their families. This report highlights the challenge for parents to keep track of an emerging health situation and understand its potential threat to their child's health." Sarah Clark, M.P.H., Mott Poll Co-Director

Bird flu, or H5N1, which was reported in the U.S. in March 2024, is widespread in wild birds worldwide that transmit infection to poultry and dairy cows. H5N1 infections in humans have so far been limited to those who come in close contact with infected animals, including U.S. farmworkers.

While the current public health risk has been deemed low, with no evidence of transmission from human to human, the outbreak has increased public concern about the potential for broader transmission.

Previous outbreaks of H5N1, including one in 2003-2005, highlight this possibility.

Steps parents believe protect families from avian flu

While one in five parents say the media is making too big a deal about the virus, two in five wish the government was doing more to prevent an outbreak, according to the nationally representative report based on responses from 2,021 parents of children aged 18 and under.

Another one in three parents have taken action to protect their family against bird flu, the poll suggests, but not all strategies are evidence-based.

A little less than a quarter of parents say they're being more careful about general hygiene while 13% are more cautious handling eggs, chicken and beef. Another 12% are avoiding contact with birds and other wild animals while 7% are eating less eggs, chicken, and beef.

"Some parents indicated they have cut back on eating poultry products like eggs and chicken," Clark said. "However, as long as eggs and meat are fully cooked, there's no evidence that bird flu is spread through these products."

Among the 68% of parents who haven't taken preventive actions, their main reasons are that they already have good hygiene practices, don't know the recommendations or don't feel at risk.

Confidence in containing the virus

Nearly half of parents rate themselves as very concerned about the rising cost of eggs and meat associated with bird flu, and over a quarter are very concerned about bird flu spreading from animals to humans or humans to humans.

A third of parents, however, weren't confident in the government's ability to contain bird flu.

Less than 20% of parents expressed high confidence in the state or federal government's ability to remove infected animals or animal products from the food supply while 22% are very confident the government will be able to inform people about which products should be recalled or thrown away.

"There appears to be a gap in public confidence when it comes to the national response to bird flu," Clark said. "Misinformation and uncertainty can fuel anxiety, so it's critical that health officials communicate transparently about containment efforts and food safety to reassure families."

Keeping up with evolving information can be challenging with parents polled saying their main sources are news reports, followed by social media and internet searches. Fewer got information from family or friends, a government agency or healthcare providers

Reinforcing preventive health measures

Bird flu is an influenza A virus that produces a gastrointestinal infection, causing death from diarrhea and respiratory distress. The version currently circulating in the U.S., known as H5N1 2.3.4.4b, is highly lethal

Because H5N1 is very contagious, it's become standard practice to cull the entire flock or herd to prevent the spread once it's discovered in an animal. Millions of chickens have been culled as a preventive measure, contributing to the increased price of eggs.

While the risks of bird flu are greatest for individuals who work with farm animals and their families, Clark says, the situation presents an opportunity for parents to reinforce the principles of good hygiene with their children.

Children should be cautioned to avoid dead animals, she says, and try to avoid animal droppings, which can be hard to detect in yards or sandboxes.

"Parents should teach their child to keep their hands away from their face and remind them to wash their hands with soap and water after touching birds and other animals at a petting zoo or a neighbor's backyard chicken coop," Clark said.

Clark recommends that parents practice good hygiene with food, such as cooking eggs and meat to recommended temperatures, and choosing milk and other dairy products that are pasteurized to kill germs.