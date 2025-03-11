PlasticHeal project sheds light on hidden health effects of nanoplastics

Microplastics and nanoplastics, two of the smallest and most invisible forms of plastic pollution, may pose risks to human health. This is one of the main conclusions of the European project PlasticHeal, coordinated by the UAB, which has led an extensive European research effort on the effects of nanoplastics on health. These and other results from PlasticHeal were presented today at final the conference of the project, "Plastic inside us: Unveiling the hidden impact of micro- and nanoplastics. From the PlasticHeal research to everyday reality", held in Barcelona.

The project, which is part of the European Research Cluster to Understand the Health Impacts of Micro- and Nanoplastics (CUSP) and includes participation from 11 European scientific institutions, has developed innovative tools and results that may change how we understand the risks associated with nanoplastics.

"PlasticHeal has taken a decisive step in understanding micro- and nanoplastics, demonstrating that these particles may pose a risk to human health. We have developed tools and knowledge that pave the way for studying the real impact of this type of pollution on our health," states Alba Hernández Bonilla, professor in the Department of Genetics at the UAB and principal investigator of the project.

Health effects

Over the course of four years, the PlasticHeal team has studied how micro- and nanoplastics interact with the body at different levels: in human cell cultures, animal models, and biological samples from exposed individuals. The findings have highlighted several mechanisms of action and potential health risks:

Cell damage and oxidative stress: Micro- and nanoplastics induce DNA damage, affect mitochondrial function, and alter essential cell communication mechanisms. This can lead to chronic inflammation, immune system alterations, and increased sensitivity to other known pollutants, such as arsenic and tobacco. These mechanisms and reactions may be linked to various diseases and require further observation and study.

Systemic exposure: It has been proven that different types of nanoplastics can cross the intestinal barrier, enter the bloodstream, and spreadthroughout various organs and tissues. The team has identified how these particles enter the body, how they behave at the cellular level, and how they accumulate over time.

Vulnerable populations: Studies have begun identifying population groups at greater risk of exposure or susceptibility, such as individuals with pre-existing conditions or specific environmental factors. This research line remains open to determine the actual scope of this risk. The findings support the need for a more in-depth analysis of the risks associated with micro- and nanoplastic exposure to establish safe exposure levels and regulatory criteria to protect public health.

Pioneering tools for detecting and assessing nanoplastic risks

PlasticHeal has employed new technologies and developed analytical methodologies to better understand nanoplastic exposure and impacts:

Advanced detection techniques: The team has adapted RAMAN and FTIR microscopy to detect and quantify nanoplastics in human tissues such as breath, blood, and urine. These tools allow the study of how these particles accumulate over time and are key to evaluating their long-term effects, a crucial analysis since, due to the persistence of plastics, we are exposed to them throughout our lives.

A unique risk assessment tool: The project has developed PlasticRiskCat, a methodology for categorizing risks associated with different types of micro- and nanoplastics. This system uses a systematic approach to analyze validated scientific data on polymers, additives, and contaminants to communicate risks clearly. Despite current limitations, PlasticRiskCat represents a first step toward a systematic risk assessment of micro- and nanoplastics, as it is based on real data obtained from research over the past four years. This approach allows for identifying key concerns, setting priorities for future studies, and directing research toward the most critical aspects. While it is not yet a definitive risk assessment model, it is a tool adapted to the current maturity level of research, integrating available scientific evidence and evolving as new data becomes available.

Knowledge accessible to all

The project has promoted and participated in outreach activities to raise awareness among different population groups about the complexity of this topic.

In Barcelona, PlasticHeal has developed an interactive classroom resource aimed at primary school students (available at https://www.plasticheal.eu/plastichealers). The tool, in Catalan, has been tested with 70 sixth-grade students at the Ramon Llull Public School, where teachers have worked on preparing the educational material. This material will soon be available in Spanish and English.

A conference to understand the future of nanoplastics

These and other results from PlasticHeal were presented at the conference "Plastic inside us: Unveiling the hidden impact of micro- and nanoplastics, held in Barcelona and online. The event featured international experts and focused on the scientific, technological, and regulatory advances that can provide tools to understand and mitigate the effects of nanoplastics. With a cross-sector approach, the conference offered an applied perspective that connects cutting-edge research with concrete strategies to address the challenges posed by micro- and nanoplastics in areas such as health, academic research, public administration, education, civil society, and industry.