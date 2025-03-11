Seafood consumption linked to prosocial behavior in children

University of BristolMar 11 2025

Children who consumed the least amounts of seafood at 7-years-old were likely to be less 'prosocial' at ages 7 and 9 years than those who regularly consumed seafood, according to a new study. 'Prosocial' behaviour includes friendly interactions, altruism, and sharing.

The new research from the University of Bristol reveals an association between fish intake and the behavioural development of children. Seafood is a source of many crucial nutrients for children, including omega-3 fatty acids, selenium and iodine and a marker of a healthy lifestyle more generally. The recommendation is that children should consume at least two portions of fish per week, with one of these being an oily fish such as salmon or mackerel.

Researchers used questionnaire data from 5,969 of the participants in the Children of the 90s study, which has just received £5.2 million to continue running the pioneering longitudinal research. The data were collected over a period of 2 years and were adjusted for social and demographic factors.

Most studies examining the link between seafood and cognition have focused on consumption of fish in pregnancy and the impact on the baby. Previous studies have called for more research into fish intake in children themselves, as the overall impact of fish consumption on child brain development is unclear.

Nearly all children in the study were not consuming enough seafood to reach the NHS's recommendations. This may be because experts have previously warned parents that overconsumption of fish could increased the risk of exposure to pollutants such as mercury.

Prosocial behavior starts to develop when children are between 1 and 2 years old and generally grows in frequency and complexity as children grow. Encouraging prosocial behaviour is vital to a well functioning society, highlighting the importance of early life development and the role of good nutrition in childhood.

In the Children of the 90s study, prosocial behaviour was measured using parent questionnaires about their child at 7 and 9 years old.

The researchers also looked at associations between seafood intake at 7 years and IQ, but no link was found.

When there's conflicting advice, it can be difficult to know what the best course of action is. Our previous studies have shown that eating fish during pregnancy in the UK can have a positive effect on child development. This has also been found in countries where fish intakes are higher than they are here, so encouraging fish consumption is likely to have a positive effect on child development.

Our evidence to link fish consumption in children with the best behavioural development is clear, and we strongly recommend parents to provide at least two portions of fish a week in accordance with NHS guidelines. We hope these research findings empower parents with the knowledge to give their children the best start in life."

Dr. Caroline Taylor, Associate Professor in Nutrition, University of Bristol

Children of the 90s, the source of data for this study, has recently been awarded £5.2 million to continue its pioneering health research into thousands of families in the south-west of England.

The study was founded in the early 1990s by Professor Jean Golding, and has contributed to well over 3,000 research papers. The new funding will allow the study to continue its pioneering research, with a focus on the third generation of participants.

Source:

University of Bristol

Journal reference:

Nel, L., et al. (2025) Seafood intake in children at age 7 years and neurodevelopmental outcomes in an observational cohort study (ALSPAC). ​European Journal of Nutrition. doi.org/10.1007/s00394-025-03636-7.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

