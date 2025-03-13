CRISPR technologies paving the way for advances in regenerative medicine

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Frontiers JournalsMar 13 2025

A recent review published in the journal Engineering delves into the significant advancements and potential of CRISPR technologies in the field of regenerative medicine. The study, authored by Veronica E. Farag, Elsie A. Devey, and Kam W. Leong from Columbia University, explores how gene editing is transforming the way we approach tissue repair and disease treatment.

Regenerative medicine aims to repair or replace damaged tissues and organs, offering hope for patients with various conditions. Traditional strategies, such as using progenitor cells and biological stimuli, have had some success but face limitations like off-target effects and a lack of precision. Gene editing, particularly CRISPR/Cas9-based systems, provides a more precise and efficient alternative.

CRISPR/Cas9 allows for precise modifications to the genome, including knock-ins, knockouts, transcriptional activation and repression, and base conversions. This technology has been used to treat genetic diseases, control cell fate for tissue repair, and enhance tissue functions. For example, in the treatment of monogenic diseases like cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease, and osteogenesis imperfecta, CRISPR technologies have shown promise in correcting disease-causing mutations.

In cystic fibrosis, researchers have used CRISPR HDR-mediated knock-in to correct mutations in the CFTR gene in airway stem cells. For sickle cell disease, the FDA has approved a CRISPR/Cas9 therapy that silences the Bcl11a gene to increase fetal hemoglobin production. In osteogenesis imperfecta, studies have demonstrated the correction of mutated genes in patient-derived cells.

CRISPR technologies also play a crucial role in augmenting tissue repair. They can be used to drive somatic cell reprogramming into induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), differentiate iPSCs into desired cell types, and create tissue constructs for in-vivo repair. Additionally, gene editing can prevent post-transplantation immune responses by modifying the HLA profile of cells, reducing the risk of rejection.

Furthermore, CRISPR is a powerful research tool in regenerative medicine. It enables genetic screening to identify genes involved in differentiation and disease progression, and helps create disease models for drug development. Organoid and organ-on-a-chip models, combined with CRISPR editing, allow researchers to study diseases in a more physiologically relevant context.

However, there are still challenges to overcome. Delivery of CRISPR components remains a hurdle, as current methods have limitations in terms of immunogenicity, packaging capacity, and targeting efficiency. Off-target editing is another concern, which may lead to unwanted genetic changes. Future research will focus on enhancing delivery systems, optimizing CRISPR knock-in efficiency, and reducing off-target effects.

Despite these challenges, the potential of CRISPR technologies in regenerative medicine is immense. With continued research and development, these technologies could lead to more effective treatments for a wide range of diseases and injuries, revolutionizing the field of regenerative medicine.

Source:

Frontiers Journals 

Journal reference:

Farag, V. E., et al. (2024). The Interface of Gene Editing with Regenerative Medicine. Engineering. doi.org/10.1016/j.eng.2024.10.019.

Posted in: Genomics | Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

A step toward precision medicine: New drug targets for heart failure
Study uncovers dangerous side effects of AZD7648 in gene editing
The synergy of nutrition and traditional medicine for holistic health and wellbeing
Pioneering the world’s first CRISPR medicine for sickle cell disease
Mapping human biology: Human Cell Atlas leads a new era in precision medicine
Fewer anesthesiology residents applying to US pain medicine fellowships
Gene editing shows promise for treating trisomy at cellular level
$2.5 Million Grant Awarded to Indiana University School of Medicine, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences to Expand Leukemia and Lymphoma Testing in Africa

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
AI in medicine: Revolutionary tools, uncertain results