Study shows potential of uric acid as add-on therapy for stroke

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS)Mar 17 2025

In a preclinical study, rodents treated with uric acid showed improved long-term outcomes after acute ischemic stroke. The findings suggest that the treatment may work as an add-on therapy to standard stroke treatments in humans. The study was funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and published in Stroke.

Led by Enrique Leira, M.D., and Anil Chauhan, Ph.D., at the University of Iowa, Iowa City, researchers used a well-established rodent model of stroke that closely simulates stroke in humans. They administered intravenous uric acid or saline control and monitored animals' recovery over one month. Behavioral and neurological assessments, including MRI scans, were used to evaluate the treatment's effects.

Mice treated with uric acid had better sensorimotor function—the primary outcome measure—30 days after stroke. More animals in the uric acid group also survived their stroke compared to control animals. However, some secondary outcome measures, such as brain damage, were not reduced.

The research teams used equal numbers of male and female animals and studied older, young, and obese mice, as well as rats with hypertension. Uric acid was efficacious across all groups, suggesting that the treatment could potentially perform well in human trials, including in people with stroke comorbidities.

Ischemic stroke, a leading cause of disability and death in the United States, occurs when a blood clot or other blockage in an artery cuts off blood supply to the brain. Strokes are treated with medications or surgery aimed to break up clots and restore blood flow to affected brain areas. These therapies are highly effective, but not all people fully recover. Using additional treatments that protect brain tissue from damage, either immediately before or during clot removal, could boost the effects of standard treatments and greatly improve recovery in patients.

Related Stories

The study was part of the NIH's Stroke Preclinical Assessment Network (SPAN), a rigorous, transparent approach to preclinical research that mimics clinical trials. SPAN applies standard clinical practices, like randomization and blinded analysis, to animal studies, with the goal of finding agents that are likely to succeed in clinical trials. Recently, the network tested six promising stroke treatments and found one, uric acid, that showed efficacy. The current study described the results of this trial.

The study was supported by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) (U01NS113388, U24NS113452) and the National Heart Lung and Blood Institute (R35HL139926).

Source:

National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS)

Journal reference:

Patel, R. B., et al. (2025). Uric Acid Stroke Cerebroprotection Transcended Sex, Age, and Comorbidities in a Multicenter Preclinical Trial. Stroke. doi.org/10.1161/strokeaha.124.048748.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New brain imaging technique offers hope for better stroke rehabilitation
New mobile app aids in rehabilitating hemiparesis following stroke
Pacific Islander, Native Hawaiian and Asian American populations show varying heart disease risk factors
FDA approves Genentech’s TNKase® in acute ischemic stroke in adults
Smoking linked to unexplained strokes in younger adults
IRENE network enhances stroke care and patient outcomes in Europe
Nerinetide shows promise in stroke treatment meta-analysis
Study finds varying cardiovascular risks associated with different hormonal contraceptives

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Chronic stress may raise stroke risk for younger women