Biomanufacturing platform offers a sustainable alternative to synthesizing peptide-based pharmaceuticals

To tackle the inequity in medication access, a societal issue especially in developing nations, a team of undergraduate student-researchers at the University of Ottawa has developed a new biomanufacturing platform called Phytogene. It offers a sustainable - and affordable – alternative to synthesizing important peptide-based pharmaceuticals, thanks to a plant-based production system known as biopharming.

The project, led by fourth-year biotechnology and biomedical science students Victor Boddy and Teagan Thomas, aims to address medication shortages and inflated costs, improving treatment access, worldwide.

Gold medal student ingenuity

Phytogene utilizes Nicotiana benthamiana plants to produce medications such as Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Receptor Agonists, a class of drugs that include the popular type-II diabetes, turned weight loss drug, Ozempic. This innovative approach could significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and chemical waste associated with traditional pharmaceutical manufacturing methods.

Victor Boddy, team leader, explains: "Inspired by the recent Ozempic shortage, we built a proof-of-concept model system that expresses functional GLP-1 agonists in plants. We aim to create a future where people can reliably grow their own treatments at home, free from concerns about insurance, cost, or availability."

The team recently showcased their work at the iGEM Grand Jamboree in Paris, where they competed against over 430 international teams. Their exceptional performance earned them a gold medal and placed them among the top 5 teams within the biomanufacturing stream.

Teagan Thomas, co-leader of the project, highlights the potential impact: "Phytogene offers a unique, sustainable approach to biotechnology by providing an environmentally friendly solution to the critical crisis of medication access. We're excited to further develop this concept into a commercially viable project with support from venture capitalists and scientific advisors."

Social entrepreneurship in action

The research team has also published an open-source biopharming toolkit on the iGEM Parts Registry, enabling other researchers to build upon their work. This toolkit includes genetic tools for rapid screening of subcellular localizations in plants and various constructs for expression in multiple cell types.

The project, which began in late 2023, involved a collaborative effort from 23 uOttawa undergraduate students across various faculties, with guidance from Adam Damry, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry and Biomolecular Sciences, and Allyson Maclean, Associate Professor, Department of Biology. The team conducted their research in the bioGARAGE laboratory space and in collaboration with other university labs.

While the project shows great promise, it's important to note that it is still in the testing phase. "The extract has not been tested on humans," adds Boddy. The team is now working on optimizing protocols to be able to test the activity of these compounds. "We are currently analyzing blood glucose and insulin levels to assess response. We also plan to conduct bioactivity assays to test the drug's effectiveness on human cells", adds Thomas.

As the world grapples with medication shortages and the environmental impact of pharmaceutical production, the Phytogene platform offers a promising solution. By harnessing the power of transgenic plants, this innovative approach could revolutionize the biopharmaceutical industry, making medications more accessible and sustainable for people around the globe.