Study reveals gaps in lung cancer screening despite updated guidelines

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Miami Miller School of MedicineMar 20 2025

Since 2021, when lung cancer screening guidelines began to include younger people and those with a lower smoking history, the number of screenings climbed, but significant gaps remain, especially among people with limited access to healthcare, according to a new study led by researchers at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

"The updated guidelines substantially increased lung cancer screenings overall, even as cancer screenings declined during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Tracy E. Crane, Ph.D., R.D.N., associate professor and co-leader of the Cancer Control Research Program at Sylvester. "However, discrepancies for who is screened persist, underscoring the importance of addressing structural barriers in rural and underserved populations." Crane is senior author of the study, published in the March 20 issue of JAMA Oncology.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States for both men and women, and screenings can save lives by finding cancer early and making treatment more effective. Low-dose computed tomography (CT) is a relatively new screening tool for early-stage lung cancer.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) issued its first lung cancer screening guidelines in 2013. These screens are quick and painless. In 2021, the USPSTF updated the guidelines to start screening at 50 instead of 55 and to include those with a lower smoking history (20 or more pack-years instead of 30 or more). A pack-year is calculated by multiplying the number of years an individual smoked by the number of packs smoked per day.

First author LaShae D. Rolle, M.P.H., C.PH., a Sylvester doctoral research fellow, used data on health-related risks and behaviors from a nationally representative CDC survey. The dataset is large, but habits and risks are self-reported. Participants may underestimate how much they've smoked or be ashamed to report their habits accurately.

Rolle found that, of the people classified as high-risk before the guidelines changed, only 15.43% were up to date on their lung cancer screenings. The year after the guidelines changed, this jumped to 47.08% of those eligible were up to date - better, but still less than half. The numbers were lower in uninsured patients, those without a primary care provider, and those who live in rural areas.

Many barriers to care

Because patients without a primary care provider were much less likely to get screened, one barrier may be the requirement for a referral. In other cases, the barrier may be knowledge - these patients may not even know they're eligible for screening.

Other barriers include the cost of care. Rolle found that health insurance pays for 97% of lung cancer screenings. Without insurance, a scan can cost hundreds of dollars, in addition to paying for a doctor's visit to obtain a referral.

There are often options to access free or low-cost scans. Many states and nonprofits have programs to defer costs and increase access.

But screening is not a one-time deal. Patients should get a scan annually, and results may require additional testing. The costs come not only from the scan but the follow-up."

Coral Olazagasti, M.D., study author, Sylvester assistant professor of clinical medical oncology

Related Stories

"A person may say - I don't have the money; I don't have insurance. But, no one thinks they have cancer," Rolle said. "I am a cancer survivor myself. I was diagnosed at 26. I understand how easy it is to brush off a screening, especially among those choosing between having food or getting screened."

In rural areas, screening facilities may be hundreds of miles apart, making travel a barrier for many. Mobile lung cancer screening units can bring access to rural areas but cost up to $2 million.

Ways to close the gap

At Sylvester, community outreach teams work to close the disparities in lung cancer screenings.

"We have been identifying the places in our catchment area where the highest-risk patients are not getting screened. We then head over in the Game Changer Bus and educate and counsel the public on lung cancer screenings," said study author Estelamari Rodriguez, M.D., M.P.H., Sylvester's associate director of community outreach for thoracic oncology.

Other ways to increase screening rates among minority populations include patient navigators who can help educate patients, schedule their scans and arrange transportation.

"Partnering with local community organizations, churches and health workers has proven effective in promoting lung cancer screening," study author Gilberto Lopes, M.D., Sylvester's chief of the division of medical oncology, said. "Trusted local figures can help overcome mistrust and fear while providing culturally tailored education."

The gaps in access to lung cancer screening are personal to Rolle. "I was lucky enough to catch my breast cancer early, and now I'm cancer-free. I would love for others to get screened so they can also catch cancer early, too," she said.

Source:

University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Journal reference:

Rolle, L. D., et al. (2025). USPSTF Lung Cancer Screening Guidelines and Disparities in Screening Adherence. JAMA Oncology. doi.org/10.1001/jamaoncol.2025.0230.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Current PSA monitoring guidelines may lead to overtreatment after prostate surgery
AI-based neural network revolutionizes cancer treatment predictions
ASCOLT trial explores aspirin’s role in preventing colorectal cancer recurrence
Moffitt researchers discover new vaccine strategy for treating specific type of breast cancer
Lymph node transfer proven effective for lymphedema after breast cancer surgery
Targeted alpha therapy offers new hope for treating metastatic melanoma
White wine vs. red wine: Which poses a greater cancer risk?
Combination of RAS inhibition and immunotherapy provides breakthrough for pancreatic cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Pitt study uncovers a novel trigger of deadly form of ovarian cancer