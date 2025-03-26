Global analysis of antimicrobial resistance in campylobacter

Announcing a new article publication for Zoonoses journal. The zoonotic pathogen Campylobacter is a major foodborne bacterial species worldwide. The distribution and drivers of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in global Campylobacter strains remain largely unknown. Therefore, a comprehensive analysis of longitudinal trends and driving factors of AMR in Campylobacter is necessary at a global level.

66,771 Campylobacter genomes (24,115 from C. coli and 42,656 from C. jejuni) in 53 countries/regions during 1954-2023 were downloaded from public repositories and a comprehensive analysis was performed.

The Campylobacter isolates were categorized into 2,771 sequence types (STs), 45 of which were shared among humans, chickens, pigs, cattle, and the environment. The spatial and temporal characteristics of resistance across antimicrobial classes on a global scale were uncovered, and observed increased trends in the aminoglycoside, tetracycline, and fluoroquinolone resistance of C. jejuni during the past 23 years. Some of the antibiotic, climate, and socioeconomic indicators collected from the World Bank might potentially have driven the rise of AMR in various countries/regions to varying degrees.

A global genetic atlas of Campylobacter is presented, which provides valuable insights for understanding the transmission dynamics of AMR in this species.