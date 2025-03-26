Research unveils cost disparities and information challenges faced by fertility patients in the UK

Queen Mary University of LondonMar 26 2025

A new study from Queen Mary University of London has unveiled significant cost disparities and information challenges faced by fertility patients in the UK. The research, led by Prof Manuela Perrotta, explores the financial burden of fertility treatment add-ons and highlights growing concerns over the reliability of information provided by clinics.

The study, based on a survey of 304 current and prospective IVF patients, reveals that the cost of the most recent fertility treatment ranged from £5,000 to £13,000, with an average expenditure of £11,950 per cycle. Notably, patients who opted for self-funded treatment at NHS facilities faced an average cost of £6,990, while those treated in private clinics reported significantly higher costs, averaging £12,977 per cycle.

Key findings:

· High Costs in Private Clinics: 60.7% of patients who used fertility treatment add-ons were treated in private clinics, while only 13.3% received these treatments through the NHS.

· Reliance on Multiple Information Sources: Before beginning treatment, 96% of respondents consulted private fertility clinic websites, and 75.8% spoke with clinic staff. Despite this, trust in information sources varied significantly, with 60.2% of respondents finding private clinic websites reliable, compared to 50.3% for NHS websites and just 26.3% for social networks.

· Demand for Transparency: An overwhelming 95.9% of respondents stressed the importance of clinics providing accurate and updated information on their websites, highlighting a significant gap in information reliability.

· Rise in the use of add-ons: Findings show a sharp increase compared to previous years. Concerningly, the most commonly used add-on is time-lapse imaging (41.4% of respondents), despite current HFEA assessments confirming it does not improve success rates.

Prof Manuela Perrotta, lead author of the study, commented:

"Our findings reveal not only the substantial financial burden on patients but also a concerning lack of reliable information in the fertility sector. Patients are often left navigating complex treatment options and significant costs with limited transparency. There is a clear need for regulatory action to ensure that clinics provide accurate, comprehensive, and up-to-date information to support informed decision-making."

The study underscores the need for enhanced monitoring and enforcement of existing regulation to ensure fertility clinics provide clear and standardised cost information and treatment options. It also calls for improved oversight to ensure that patients receive accurate and transparent details, particularly regarding costly fertility add-ons.

Policy implications and future directions

The findings have significant policy implications, highlighting the need to expand the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority's (HFEA) remit to include financial information and for stronger oversight by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) to ensure clinics provide clear and accurate cost details.. This could help address the growing inequalities caused by the "IVF postcode lottery" and the escalating costs of private fertility care.

Journal reference:

Perrotta, M., et al. (2025). Exploring fertility treatment add-on use, information transparency and costs in the UK: Insights from a patient survey. Human Fertility. doi.org/10.1080/14647273.2025.2469533.

