Study highlights pulmonary artery denervation as a key intervention for pulmonary hypertension

Ochsner Health SystemApr 8 2025

A recent publication in the International Journal of Cardiology, Pulmonary artery denervation in pulmonary hypertension: A comprehensive meta-analysis, has shed light on the potential of pulmonary artery denervation (PADN) as an innovative intervention for pulmonary hypertension (PH), a condition that places patients at risk for right heart failure and death. Co-authored by Dr. James Jenkins, a cardiologist at Ochsner Health, the study analyzed data from multiple clinical trials to assess the therapeutic and clinical impact of PADN in PH patients. 

PADN has emerged as a promising treatment, showing significant improvements in several key hemodynamic parameters and clinical outcomes. The meta-analysis, which reviewed 14 studies involving 372 patients, revealed that PADN could reduce metrics such as mean right atrial pressure (mRAP), mean pulmonary artery pressure (mPAP), and pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR). Simultaneously, it improved cardiac output (CO) and performance on the six-minute walk test (6MWT), highlighting its potential to enhance overall patient health. 

Despite these encouraging results, the authors emphasize the importance of conducting larger-scale clinical trials to confirm PADN's efficacy, establish its safety profile, and refine treatment protocols. Future research should also investigate the procedure's long-term effects on patient outcomes and quality of life. 

Pulmonary artery denervation has become a promising therapeutic intervention in the management of pulmonary hypertension. While our findings suggest a substantial role for PADN in treatment protocols, continuous research is crucial to fully understand its broader implications and long-term benefits." 

Dr. James Jenkins, cardiologist at Ochsner Health

As cardiovascular disease remains a leading cause of death globally, advancements like this represent critical progress in addressing life-threatening conditions. This study not only underscores the value of innovation in cardiology but also highlights the ongoing need for rigorous research to develop more effective and life-changing treatments for patients with complex conditions like pulmonary hypertension.

