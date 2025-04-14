Gen Z orders 6x more takeout online than seniors—how age reshapes global food habits

Online food platforms are reshaping how we eat, especially among Gen Z, families with kids, and ethnic minorities. A new five-country study reveals who's using them most and why this matters for health.

Study: Prevalence of online food delivery platforms, meal kit delivery, and online grocery use in five countries: an analysis of survey data from the 2022 International Food Policy Study. Image Credit: aanbetta / Shutterstock

In a recent study in the International Journal of Obesity, researchers leveraged data from the 2022 International Food Policy Study to quantify adult use of online food retail platforms across five countries—Australia, Mexico, Canada, the United States (US), and the United Kingdom (UK). They further assessed the sociodemographic and behavioral traits of individuals using these platforms.

Study findings revealed that ~58% of all surveyed adults used food retail platforms, with Mexico (72%) and the US (62%) leading in platform use. Men were found to use online restaurants and convenience stores more frequently than their female counterparts, though no sex differences were observed for online supermarkets or meal kit services. Generation Z adults (18–29 years) demonstrated the highest use overall. Restaurants (36%) and online supermarkets (28%) were the platforms most frequently ordered from, while the US led in online-only grocery stores (16%) and meal kit delivery (17%).

Background

Households reporting “adequate income” ordered restaurant meals online 21% more often, but this didn’t apply to meal kits, hinting at cost as a barrier to pricier services.

Online food retail is a rapidly developing sector comprising smartphone applications (apps) and websites that enable customers to conveniently order food and beverages over the internet for subsequent delivery or pick-up. These retailers have been categorized into three main types: 1. online food delivery (OFD) platforms, 2. online meal-kit retailers, and 3. online grocery retailers.

The prevalence of online food retail platforms is growing at unprecedented rates, with online grocery sales estimated to have more than tripled in just six years between 2017 and 2023 (US$110 billion to US$390 billion). OFD platforms and meal kit subscriptions are similarly profitable, accounting for an estimated US$390 billion and US$12.47 billion, respectively. Middle-income countries like Mexico, undergoing dietary transitions toward more processed foods, showed particularly high platform adoption.

Given their widespread use and the unprecedented convenience they provide, online food retail can substantially influence the quality of food consumed by populations and, in turn, the latter’s overall health and well-being. In today’s world of escalating chronic non-communicable diseases (obesity, type 2 diabetes (T2D), cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), and cancers), a large portion of which is scientifically attributed to diets and modifiable food behaviors, understanding the sociodemographic variables influencing online food retail use could prove invaluable in ensuring a healthier tomorrow.

About the Study

The present study leverages data from the annual International Food Policy Survey (IFPS 2022) to quantify adult usage of online food retail websites and apps and to assess the behavioral and sociodemographic variables driving these platforms’ use. Study data was restricted to Australia, Mexico, Canada, the United States, and the UK and was obtained via online questionnaires completed by adults (>18 years) recruited via the Nielsen Consumer Insights Global Panel.

Adults with obesity avoided online-only grocery stores 30% more often than those with lower BMIs, raising questions about perceived freshness or dietary priorities.

Data of interest included online food retail platform use, specifically the type and frequency of use of an online food delivery platform, online grocery retail use, or online meal kit subscription. Additionally, behavioral and sociodemographic variables (sex, age, ethnicity, income adequacy, cooking skills, frequency of home food preparation, children under the age of 18, and body mass index [BMI]) were collected for all participants. It is worth noting that meal kit usage was assessed over a 7-day period, while other platform use was measured over 30 days.

Participants were excluded if they provided invalid responses, failed attention checks, or had incomplete responses to key survey variables. The final analytic sample included 19,877 adults.

Statistical analyses included descriptive summary statistics (for per-country online food retail use prevalence and weighted pairwise comparisons between retail platforms) and logistic regression models (to assess relationships between sociodemographic/behavioral variables and platform use).

Study Findings

Of the 35,214 individuals who participated in the IFPS survey, 19,877 (51% female) provided complete information and cleared study inclusion criteria, making up the final sample cohort. Summary statistics revealed that Millennials (age = 30–44 years) were the largest age group (~27%) of participants. A sizable 32% of participants reported living in a household with children (<18 years).

Meal kit users didn’t align with higher income brackets, defying assumptions: 14% of participants used them regardless of earnings, possibly valuing convenience over savings.

Study analyses revealed that more than half (~58%) of participants had used an online food retail platform in the preceding 30 days—including restaurant delivery, meal kits, or groceries—with restaurant orders (36%) and online supermarkets (28%) representing the highest usage. Notably, 15% of participants used both platforms. Frequent home meal preparers (3–4+ times/week) had lower odds of using online supermarkets (OR = 0.88) and online-only grocery stores (OR = 0.71). Cooking skills and nutrition knowledge were also associated with greater odds of using several platform types.

Logistic regression analyses found that individuals from Mexico (72%) and the US (62%) used online food retail platforms much more frequently than those from Canada (lowest of all nations at 45%). Men (OR = 1.23 for restaurants) and Gen Z participants (OR = 6.10 for restaurants; OR = 7.51 for convenience stores) were significantly more likely to order food online than women and their older counterparts, respectively. Participants identifying as ethnic minorities and those with adequate income also had higher odds of online platform use across multiple categories. Logistic regression also established a link between online grocery usage and children in the same household as participants (OR = 2.56).

Conclusions

While it is assumed that online food retail use is at an all-time high, the statistical magnitude of online retail use in high- and middle-income countries is astounding (58%). Notably, Mexico’s high usage reflects rapid e-commerce growth rather than dietary transition alone, surpassing even the US in per-capita online retail usage. The study emphasizes the need to ensure online platforms support healthier diets, such as by improving access to nutritious options. The authors also noted that frequent use of online food retail by ethnic minority groups raises important questions for public health equity and food access.

The paper did not classify Mexico as a “developing nation” but highlighted its high obesity rates and dietary shifts. Together, these findings highlight an unexpected surge in the usage of online retail platforms and underscore their importance in public health strategies to address diet-related diseases. However, the authors caution that limitations such as self-reported data, differences in measurement periods, and digital access bias should be considered when interpreting these results.