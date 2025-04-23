Biodesix partner, Friends of Cancer Research, publishes data in Clinical Cancer Research, demonstrating strong association between ctDNA changes and treatment outcomes for patients with solid tumor types

Biodesix, Inc, a leading diagnostics solutions company, and Bio-Rad Laboratories, a global leader in life science research and diagnostics products, contributed to new research findings from Friends of Cancer Research's (Friends') ctMoniTR Project, recently published in Clinical Cancer Research (CCR). The findings demonstrate a strong association between changes in levels of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and treatment outcomes, offering the potential for integration of ctDNA analysis in therapeutic development programs, and clinical cancer care.

The ctMoniTR Project (ctDNA to Monitor Treatment Response) was designed to determine whether changes in levels of ctDNA predict treatment outcomes for patients. Results from the first phase of the project demonstrated a strong link between changes in ctDNA and overall survival in patients with aNSCLC treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors (published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology). The new data, from the second phase of ctMoniTR, expands the analysis to additional solid tumor types and treatment categories, including patients treated with tyrosine kinase inhibitors.

Led by Friends, collaborators included Biodesix alongside organizations from industry, government, academia, and advocacy groups. Biodesix contributed data generated using Bio-Rad Droplet Digital™ PCR (ddPCR) * technology to detect ctDNA from patient samples.

"Biodesix is proud to be a partner on this important project, which has the potential to support a transformation of therapeutic development and clinical cancer care," said Gary Pestano, PhD, Chief Development Officer at Biodesix. "The ctMoniTR Project is aligned with the mission and vision of Biodesix Development Services, as we strive to challenge the science and solutions of today, in order to evolve and adapt clinical decision-making to improve patient care and outcomes."

We are very pleased that Droplet Digital PCR (ddPCR) was selected for use within this study. These collaborations and research programs are vital as we work towards establishing novel methods for molecular residual disease monitoring in oncology, supporting the advancement of scientific research and ultimately healthcare." Steve Kulisch, Vice President Product Management, Digital Biology Group, Bio-Rad Laboratories

Beyond this specific research project, Biodesix offers ctDNA testing, using ddPCR technology, as part of its Development Services portfolio and is also exploring ctDNA in combination with proteomics to detect molecular residual disease (MRD). The latest advancements in this application will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, April 28th, 2025.

*Droplet Digital and ddPCR are trademarks of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.