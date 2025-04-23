Biodesix partner, Friends of Cancer Research, publishes data in Clinical Cancer Research, demonstrating strong association between ctDNA changes and treatment outcomes for patients with solid tumor types

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Biodesix, Inc.Apr 23 2025

Biodesix, Inc, a leading diagnostics solutions company, and Bio-Rad Laboratories, a global leader in life science research and diagnostics products, contributed to new research findings from Friends of Cancer Research's (Friends') ctMoniTR Project, recently published in Clinical Cancer Research (CCR). The findings demonstrate a strong association between changes in levels of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and treatment outcomes, offering the potential for integration of ctDNA analysis in therapeutic development programs, and clinical cancer care.

The ctMoniTR Project (ctDNA to Monitor Treatment Response) was designed to determine whether changes in levels of ctDNA predict treatment outcomes for patients. Results from the first phase of the project demonstrated a strong link between changes in ctDNA and overall survival in patients with aNSCLC treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors (published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology). The new data, from the second phase of ctMoniTR, expands the analysis to additional solid tumor types and treatment categories, including patients treated with tyrosine kinase inhibitors.

Led by Friends, collaborators included Biodesix alongside organizations from industry, government, academia, and advocacy groups. Biodesix contributed data generated using Bio-Rad Droplet Digital™ PCR (ddPCR) * technology to detect ctDNA from patient samples.

"Biodesix is proud to be a partner on this important project, which has the potential to support a transformation of therapeutic development and clinical cancer care," said Gary Pestano, PhD, Chief Development Officer at Biodesix. "The ctMoniTR Project is aligned with the mission and vision of Biodesix Development Services, as we strive to challenge the science and solutions of today, in order to evolve and adapt clinical decision-making to improve patient care and outcomes."

We are very pleased that Droplet Digital PCR (ddPCR) was selected for use within this study. These collaborations and research programs are vital as we work towards establishing novel methods for molecular residual disease monitoring in oncology, supporting the advancement of scientific research and ultimately healthcare."

Steve Kulisch, Vice President Product Management, Digital Biology Group, Bio-Rad Laboratories

Related Stories

Beyond this specific research project, Biodesix offers ctDNA testing, using ddPCR technology, as part of its Development Services portfolio and is also exploring ctDNA in combination with proteomics to detect molecular residual disease (MRD). The latest advancements in this application will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, April 28th, 2025.

*Droplet Digital and ddPCR are trademarks of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Source:

Biodesix, Inc.

Posted in: Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Vitamin D curbs colorectal cancer by boosting immunity and blocking tumor growth
New discovery enhances cell entry for complex cancer drugs
GOT2 as a metabolic and immunologic target in pancreatic cancer
Gut bacteria turn bile acids into allies against cancer
Lipid metabolism as a driver of therapy resistance in triple negative breast cancer
Medicare claims for genetic cancer tests face growing rejection rates
Major breakthrough could turn IV drugs into oral treatments for brain cancer and Alzheimer's
Metabolic syndrome found to increase risk of breast cancer recurrence and death

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Comments are closed

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Survey reveals low awareness of innovative cancer treatment among Americans