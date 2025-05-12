City of Hope opens largest outpatient facility to enhance cancer care

As advances in early detection and treatment transform cancer into a chronic disease, City of Hope®, one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the U.S. with its National Medical Center named top 5 in the nation for cancer by U.S. News & World Report, opens its largest outpatient facility among its network of 38 U.S. locations. Hope Plaza brings together cancer experts across specialties in one place, making care easier and more convenient for patients and their families.

As one of the nation's leading comprehensive cancer centers, City of Hope is visionary in the delivery of cancer care and in recognizing the needs of people with cancer and their families. A shift in patient demographics to younger adults and more cancer survivors living longer has created a need for City of Hope to offer both more outpatient care and supportive care." Marcel van den Brink, M.D., Ph.D., president, City of Hope Los Angeles and City of Hope National Medical Center, and Deana and Steve Campbell Chief Physician Executive Distinguished Chair

In Los Angeles County, 1 in every 271 people is diagnosed with cancer each year. City of Hope treats more than 157,000 patients annually across its national cancer care system. Designed with patients in mind, Hope Plaza increases the number of services City of Hope can provide in an outpatient setting to meet today's cancer care needs. Moreover, Hope Plaza has 84 exam rooms, increasing outpatient visit potential by 69% or by 168,000 more patient visits.

"City of Hope experts are on the forefront of personalized medicine based on an individual's genes, robotic and minimally invasive surgery, state-of-the-art interventional radiology that concentrates on disease and leaves healthy cells untouched, and supportive care that improves quality of life for our cancer survivors and their family members," Dr. Van den Brink said.

Hope Plaza grew from an idea 10 years ago to become one of City of Hope's most ambitious projects to-date - the centerpiece of a seven-year, $1 billion campus transformation.

City of Hope, with a 112-year legacy of treating life-threatening illness, is a national system of cancer care that has been a leading contributor to innovative cancer treatments, including therapies that jumpstart an individual's immune system, that target and kill tumors, and that engineer cells and genes to heal the body. People around the world come to City of Hope to receive specialized cancer care. City of Hope physicians have performed more than 16,000 robotic surgeries, nearly 20,000 bone marrow transplants and more than 1,600 CAR T cell therapies.

City of Hope's discoveries and other developments in cancer care have ushered in less intense treatment regimens, leading to the need for more comprehensive outpatient centers. Hope Plaza allows for a personalized patient experience focused on improving health outcomes.

Fully integrated, multidisciplinary cancer care: All programs - from prevention through survivorship - are available in one place, where the focus is on treating and curing cancer. Many patients can see all care team members in a single visit. Additionally, video conferencing in consultation rooms allows all members of a patient's support team to be virtually present during critical medical discussions, no matter where they are.

Lifesaving clinical trials: City of Hope offers the most cancer-focused clinical trials in California, and Hope Plaza expands this capacity. Patients will have access to more than 735 innovative Phase 1-3 clinical trials offering promising new treatments long before they become the standard of care.

Leading-edge technologies: Advanced technologies ensure unparalleled diagnostic and treatment precision. Imaging innovations provide superior breast imaging and fluoroscopy offers real-time, dynamic visualization of internal structures. These state-of-the-art tools enhance diagnostic accuracy, offering clearer, more detailed images that facilitate earlier detection, guide minimally invasive procedures and support highly personalized care plans tailored to each patient's unique needs.

Integrative oncology and supportive care services: At Hope Plaza, supportive care is integrated into every aspect of the patient experience. Mind-body meditation, acupuncture, emotional and psychological counseling, and financial and practical assistance are a few of the services offered to address all of the needs of patients and their families. By providing comprehensive support, City of Hope eases the challenges of cancer treatment, ensuring that patients feel cared for and empowered.

More than $400 million was invested in the construction and equipping of Hope Plaza, which includes 110 infusion spaces, eight treatment rooms and 22 clinical research infusion spaces spread over eight floors and 350,000 square feet of interior space. Universal design enables all clinical spaces to be flexible so that City of Hope can introduce new programs and services quickly and easily to meet the needs of its patients and community.

Hope Plaza was intentionally designed with input from patients, their families, community members, staff and physicians. Every feature - from the gathering spaces and amenities to the lighting, wall color and choice of artwork - was carefully chosen to promote healing and comfort. Lushly landscaped gardens and open spaces create an inspiring surrounding for City of Hope's leading-edge medical, education and research facilities.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit Hope Plaza outpatient cancer care or call 800-934-5555.