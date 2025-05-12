WHO Results Report 2024 shows progress on global health goals amid financial uncertainties

The World Health Organization (WHO) Results Report 2024, shows progress on global health goals, even in times of growing financial uncertainties.

The report, released ahead of the Seventy-eight World Health Assembly (19–27 May 2025), presents a mid-term assessment of WHO's performance in implementing the Programme budget 2024–2025, providing a snapshot of progress towards the strategic priorities of the Thirteenth General Programme of Work, 2019–2025.

The report highlights WHO's work in over 150 countries, territories and provides an update on the implementation of the Thirteenth General Programme of Work, showcasing both the achievements so far and challenges ahead.

This report shows how, with WHO's support, many countries are making progress on a huge range of health indicators, helping their populations to live healthier lives, giving them greater access to essential health services, and keeping them safer against health emergencies. In a world of multiple overlapping challenges and constrained resources for global health, these results demonstrate why the world needs a strong and sustainably-financed WHO, delivering the high-quality, trusted support on which countries and their people rely." Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General

Progress on triple billion targets

The report shows significant progress on coverage with essential health services, protection from health emergencies, and enjoyment of healthier lives. Still, the progress is insufficient to reach the health-related Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

On the first billion – 1 billion more people benefitting from universal health coverage – an estimated 431 million more people, close to half of the goal, are estimated to be covered with essential health services without catastrophic health spending. This progress is largely driven by improvements in the healthcare workforce, increased access to contraception and expanded HIV antiretroviral therapy. However, people continue to face financial hardships and challenges in immunization programmes persist.

Regarding the second billion – 1 billion more people better protected from health emergencies – an estimated 637 million more people are better protected through stronger preparedness, surveillance, workforce capacity, and equitable access to tools and services, supported by reforms such as the amendments to the International Health Regulations. Yet financial constraints threaten pandemic response efforts. In the face of the H5N1 avian flu outbreak, there is a continued need for pandemic preparedness. After more than three years of negotiations, WHO member states have drafted a pandemic agreement that will be up for consideration at the upcoming World Health Assembly. The draft proposal includes measures for an increased research infrastructure, emergency global health workforces and other key mechanisms to prevent and respond to pandemic threats.

For the third billion – 1 billion more people enjoying better health and well-being – the report shows that 1.4 billion more people are living with better health and well-being, surpassing the initial goal. This is due to reduced tobacco use, improved air quality, clean household fuels, and access to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH). Key challenges lie in addressing increased obesity and alcohol consumption.

However, reaching the goals faces growing challenges. Pause in foreign aid and reduction of health budgets further strain already fragile health systems, especially in communities with the greatest health needs. Financial constraints threaten pandemic response efforts. Reduced funding will also undermine hard-won progress.

WHO has taken concrete steps to become more efficient and effective, including by improving operational efficiency and transparency through digital innovation, enhanced support services, and stronger risk and security systems. In 2024, WHO strengthened its support for generating, accessing and using data paving the way for more evidence-based programming and timelier on the ground impact.

Highlighted accomplishments

Seven countries eliminated a neglected tropical disease in 2024, reaching 54 countries that have eliminated at least one neglected tropical disease. Guinea worm disease is now closer than ever to eradication.

WHO assigned 481 international nonproprietary names for medicines and 185 countries accessed the WHO database of medical devices nomenclature.

Seventy million more people had access to mental health services by the end of 2024 and at least one million people living with a mental health condition received treatment.

An emergency polio campaign in the Gaza Strip vaccinated more than half a million children.

With support from the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, WHO distributed 259 000 mpox tests in 32 countries. Globally, 6 million mpox vaccine doses were pledged.

WHO coordinated responses to 51 graded emergencies in 89 countries and territories. WHO's emergency medical teams performed more than 37 000 surgeries and supported infection prevention and control, WASH, trauma care, and mental health support.

WHO trained over 15 000 health providers and policy-makers across more than 160 Member States on addressing the health needs of refugees and migrants.

WHO collaboration with UNICEF and other UN agencies has resulted in multiyear funding programmes in 15 high-burden countries, reaching 9.3 million children and saving an estimated 1 million lives.

Increasing efficiency, the global digital health certification network supported by WHO has now enabled about 2 billion people to carry digital health records.

WHO recognizes the sustained commitment of Member States and will work with new and existing donors and partners to secure additional funding. Securing predictable, sustainable and resilient financing is the key objective of the Investment Round, which has mobilized over US$ 1.7 billion in pledges from 71 contributors, covering 53% of WHO's voluntary funding needs.

The Results Report is crucial to WHO's accountability to Member States. This report ensures that funding is used to deliver impact, results are regularly measured, and future needs are correctly identified, based upon lessons-learned.