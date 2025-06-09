$20K bonuses among latest moves to improve California’s prison mental health system

After decades of unsuccessful efforts to improve California prison conditions ruled unconstitutional and blamed for record-high suicides, advocates and a federal judge are betting that bonuses and better work accommodations will finally be enough to attract and keep the mental health providers needed to treat prisoners.

The funds come from nearly $200 million in federal fines imposed because of California's lack of progress in hiring sufficient mental health staff. They are being used for hiring and retention bonuses, including an extra $20,000 for psychologists and psychiatric social workers — roles with the highest vacancy rates — and $5,000 boosts for psychiatrists and recreational therapists.

"I think it's important to point out that this is the money that the state saved by not hiring people for these positions," said Michael Bien, an attorney representing the roughly one-third of California prisoners with serious mental illness in a class action lawsuit. "And we know that not hiring caused suffering, harm, and even death."

The cash is aimed at countering a scarcity of mental health workers in California and across the country. State officials blame this dearth of workers for their chronic inability to meet hiring levels required by the long-running suit — a failure that led a federal judge to hold top officials in contempt of court last year. The funds are being distributed after an appeals court upheld the contempt order in March, saying staffing shortages affect whether prisoners have access to "essential, even lifesaving, care." The spending plan was jointly developed by attorneys representing prisoners and state officials.

Janet Coffman, a professor at the University of California-San Francisco Institute for Health Policy Studies, said planned improvements in working conditions should help with hiring, but she was skeptical of the impact of bonuses.

"What I don't see is the sustained increases, the increases in salaries over the long term, which is what I think is probably more effective for retention than one-time bonuses," Coffman said.

The state did not take that view. Its expert witness, labor economist Erica Greulich, testifying during the 2023 trial that led to the fines, said that higher salaries were unlikely to meaningfully increase hiring.

Facing a $12 billion deficit, Gov. Gavin Newsom in May proposed $767 million in salary reductions across state government that would "make it extremely difficult to fill chronically vacant mental health positions," said Abdul Johnson, chief negotiator for the bargaining unit representing health and social service professionals in prisons and other agencies. He said he believes California should add longevity pay to retain veteran workers and pay more in areas with higher costs of living.

On the face of it, the salaries for mental health positions at California prisons are competitive with the private sector's. For example, the range for a prison psychologist is $133,932 to $162,372, while the annual mean for psychologists in California ranged from $117,630 to $137,540 last year. The most recent state contract with prison psychiatrists already includes 15% bonuses, on top of other sweeteners, with a state salary range topping $360,000, nearly $34,000 above the California mean salary.

But California prisons are competing for behavioral health workers amid a roughly 40% shortage of psychologists and psychiatrists in the state, and that shortfall is expected to get worse. For more than a year before the court's contempt ruling, the vacancy rate for psychologists never fell below 35% — the state is currently recruiting for nearly 300 such positions — while vacancies among social workers ranged from 17% to 29%. The court ruling said the state oversaw "adequate" staffing for psychiatrists and recreation therapists but only periodically succeeded in reducing the vacancy rate below the 10% maximum allowed. Officials are in the process of adding several new positions that are eligible for the bonuses.

Further complicating the hiring push is that other organizations recruiting these professionals can offer more competitive packages, which can include signing bonuses and other perks, according to testimony during the 2023 trial.

The state is also adopting a new hybrid work policy that allows mental health staff to spend part of their time working remotely. The policy will let the state better compete with the private sector, particularly in the remote areas where many prisons are located, Coffman said.

Money from the fines will also go to improving a working environment that the appellate decision said "often took the form of windowless converted cells in old and unheated prisons." One-time payments ranging from $50,000 to $300,000 are going to various prison mental health programs for things like new furniture and improvements to treatment and office spaces.

"Working in a prison is difficult and dangerous work," Johnson said. "Our members constantly face threats, physical assaults, and extremely high caseloads."

Angela Reinhold, a supervising psychiatric social worker at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, said during the 2023 hearings that her office was in a closet, featuring furniture from "1970s at best."

She compared her situation with that of a co-worker who had recently left for a safer, higher-paying job in the private sector.

"She's very excited that she gets a bathroom with two-ply toilet paper, not to mention the other office equipment that's state-of-the-art, and treatment space, and an office that has a view," Reinhold said. "She's not risking her safety with her patients, and she gets to telework three times a week."

Alexandra David, chief of mental health at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville, described working in buildings without adequate heating or cooling, with leaky ceilings and flooded clinical offices.

"You know, it's an old prison. There are smells and sometimes rodents," David said during the same hearings.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation did not respond to requests for comment on the spending plan.

In what Bien characterized as a bid to avoid ill will, all prison mental health workers will benefit from the new expenditures, with current employees and new hires each receiving one-time $10,000 bonuses. All corrections department employees, not just mental health workers, are also eligible for $5,000 bonuses for referrals leading to new hires in understaffed areas. The state estimates that the bonuses will cost about $44 million, although the projection does not include the referral bonuses or bonuses paid to new employees hired during the year.

Future bonuses and other incentives are likely to depend on recommendations from a court-appointed receiver who is developing a long-term plan to bring the prison mental health system up to constitutional standards.

"We do think they have to do better with money, but money alone is not the answer here," Bien said. "And so that's why we're trying to do these working-conditions things, as well as bonuses."

This article was produced by KFF Health News, which publishes California Healthline, an editorially independent service of the California Health Care Foundation.