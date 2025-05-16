Prototype of new machine developed to detect tumors in women with dense breast tissue

The prototype of a new machine that can detect tumors in women with dense breast tissue has been developed by researchers from UCL, Newcastle Hospitals and Newcastle University, in partnership with international technology group Kromek.

All breasts are composed of adipose (fatty) and fibroglandular (dense) tissue. Up to 40% of women have dense breasts containing a high proportion of fibroglandular tissue.

Dense breasts pose a problem for mammogram tests, designed to detect cancerous growths. Because both dense tissue and tumors appear white on the mammogram, it can be difficult to distinguish between the two.

MRI scans are sometimes used to get a more detailed scan of dense breast tissue. While they are a useful diagnostic tool, MRIs can take up to an hour per scan, making it impractical for routine screening. Contrast-enhanced digital mammography (CEDM), used to highlight areas of concern in the breast exposes patients to higher levels of radiation and is not widely available.

Molecular breast imaging (MBI) is another technology that uses a radioactive tracer to 'light up' areas of cancer in the breast. It has a high sensitivity for detecting cancer in dense breast tissue compared to a standard mammogram, however the dose of radiation is higher and exposure time is longer.

The improved MBI technology has the potential to overcome these limitations by offering a reduced scan time of around ten minutes, far lower radiation exposure, and higher levels of precision through 3D imaging.

This advancement would not only cut procedure time significantly, but also provide a clearer picture of where cancerous tissue is located without requiring further imaging. Together these improvements mean the new MBI technology could be a more efficient, safer and accessible solution for supplemental screening in women with dense breast tissue.

Around 40% of women have dense breast tissue, but this only becomes evident when they attend their mammogram. This is not usually a cause for concern as screening with mammograms is effective, but women with dense breast tissue do have a slightly increased risk of getting breast cancer. Finding new technologies that can improve our ability to detect breast cancer in dense breasts is really important. We are delighted with the progress we have made with Kromek, Newcastle University and UCL since the project began in 2022. Our hope is that this technology could ultimately save more lives lost to breast cancer in the future." Dr. Nerys Forester, consultant breast radiologist and breast radiology project lead at Newcastle Hospitals

Professor Kris Thielemans, a medical imaging physics expert from UCL Division of Medicine working on this project with colleagues Dr Kjell Erlandsson and Professor Brian Hutton, said: "This project represents an important opportunity for advancing breast cancer detection and improving diagnostic options for women with dense breast tissue.

"By developing this imaging technology, we are moving closer to making early detection accessible and more effective for a broader range of patients. Our collaboration has made excellent progress, and we are hopeful that this technology will play a key role in supporting better health outcomes."

"Furthermore, I believe that this novel technology has considerable potential for applications beyond breast imaging. For example, there is a growing need for dedicated devices for brain imaging with better performance than what is currently achievable in areas such as cancer and dementia treatment."

Dr Arnab Basu, chief executive of Kromek, said: "Our new molecular breast imaging technology has the potential to save women's lives by enabling earlier, faster, more accurate detection of aggressive breast cancers, especially in those with dense breast tissue where conventional mammography often fails.

"With cutting-edge cadmium zinc telluride detectors and advanced electronics, this technology delivers faster scans at a lower dose, transforming a standard 2D image into a precise 3D view. Currently in prototype trials at Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals, the system is poised to make breast cancer screening both more effective and accessible for those most at risk."

The project, which has received £2.5m from Innovate UK, will enter clinical trials once the current phase of prototype testing is complete.