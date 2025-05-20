Astoriom expands global footprint for sample stability storage services

Astoriom, a global leader in the R&D sample stability and biorepository storage industry, today announced that it has expanded the stability storage capabilities at its Tramore site in Ireland to meet demand for scalable, flexible, regulatory-compliant storage solutions from -60 °C to -196 °C and ICH (International Council for Harmonisation) temperature-controlled stability conditions. The additional capacity will help to ensure greater storage availability, and continuous access to a full suite of controlled environmental conditions to support time-sensitive R&D and regulatory studies.

Astoriom launched its expanded dedicated cryogenic storage suite in Tramore last year. This investment complements the acquisitions of Nottingham-based MTS Cryo Stores and Cool Repair Scientific UK, and Flagship Biosciences' North Carolina biorepository operations. These additional storage capabilities demonstrate the company's dedication to expanding its future-ready and integrated global solutions for stability storage and biorepository services

The Tramore facility complies with the highest industry standards, including ISO 9001 certifications, ensuring adherence to global regulatory requirements. It currently provides stability storage at precise temperature ranges for the safe preservation of samples for biopharmaceutical companies, biotechs, CROs/CDMOs, research institutions, medical device providers, and biobanks. This expansion enhances Astoriom's leadership in stability storage, biorepository services, disaster recovery, and validation.