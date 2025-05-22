Meta analysis highlights prognostic role of circPVT1 in solid tumors

Background and objectives

circPVT1 has emerged as a key regulator in disease progression and clinical outcomes. However, its prognostic relevance and association with clinicopathological parameters in solid malignancies remain to be fully elucidated. To address this, we conducted a meta-analysis to elucidate the clinical significance of circPVT1 in solid tumors.

Methods

A comprehensive literature search was conducted across multiple databases, including PubMed, Web of Science, Embase, the Cochrane Library, and CNKI, with a cutoff date of December 31, 2024. Statistical analyses were conducted using STATA 12.0 to calculate pooled hazard ratios (HRs) and odds ratios (ORs) with 95% confidence intervals (CIs), assessing the impact of circPVT1 expression on overall survival (OS) and its association with clinicopathological characteristics.

Results

This analysis included 27 clinical studies encompassing a total of 2,219 patients. Elevated circPVT1 expression was significantly associated with poorer OS in patients with solid tumors (HR = 1.68, 95% CI: 1.39–2.02, P < 0.001). This association was particularly notable in lung cancer (HR = 2.08, 95% CI: 1.51–2.88, P < 0.001) and osteosarcoma (HR = 1.65, 95% CI: 1.38–1.97, P < 0.001), with similar trends observed in hepatocellular carcinoma, colorectal cancer, and papillary thyroid carcinoma. Furthermore, the increased circPVT1 level was correlated with larger tumor size (OR = 1.36, 95% CI: 1.11–1.67, P = 0.004), lymph node metastasis (OR = 1.56, 95% CI: 1.22–2.00, P < 0.001), distant metastasis (OR = 1.80, 95% CI: 1.10–2.92, P = 0.017), and advanced tumor-node-metastasis stage (OR = 1.84, 95% CI: 1.50–2.25, P < 0.001).

Conclusions

Our meta-analysis indicated that elevated circPVT1 expression levels are closely linked to unfavorable OS in tumor patients. circPVT1 has the potential to act as both a prognostic indicator and a molecular target for solid tumor therapy. Future research should focus on validating these findings through large-scale, multicenter prospective studies to further establish the clinical utility of circPVT1 in cancer management.