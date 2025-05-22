Social engagement linked to longer lifespan in older adults

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
WileyMay 22 2025

A study in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society indicates that social engagement may help older individuals live longer.

In the study of 2,268 U.S. individuals aged 60 years and older who completed the Psychosocial and Lifestyle Questionnaires and provided blood samples in 2016, there was a strong association between engaging in social activities and a low risk of 4-year mortality. High social engagement was associated with a 42% lower mortality risk than low engagement.

Specific activities, such as charity work, engaging with grandchildren, and participation in sports or social clubs, were particularly significant predictors of a reduced risk of dying.

Also, analyses indicated that decelerated biological aging and greater physical activity levels played key roles in facilitating the beneficial relationship between social engagement and lower mortality rates.

Staying socially active is more than a lifestyle choice. It is closely linked to healthier aging and longevity. These results underscore how participating in community life contributes to better health in older adults."

Ashraf Abugroun, MBBS, MPH, corresponding author of the University of California, San Francisco

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Abugroun, A., et al. (2025). Low Social Engagement and Risk of Death in Older Adults. Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. doi.org/10.1111/jgs.19511

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Snooze alarms steal hours of sleep each month, new research shows
Exploring the link between microbial balance and aging mechanisms
How innovation in dried blood spot testing is transforming neurological disease monitoring
Low-dose rapamycin shows promise for enhancing healthspan in older adults
Blood filtration may offer new hope for removing microplastics from the body
Red blood cells drive blood vessel damage in diabetes by exporting toxic vesicles
Karger Publishers releases free-access eBook "Healthy Aging"
Low phosphate levels may help explain male infertility, study finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Chokeberry juice reduces blood vessel resistance in people with pre-diabetes