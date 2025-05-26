New neuroscientific approaches help overcome unhealthy eating habits

A scientific team from the Mind, Brain, and Behavior Research Center at the University of Granada (UGR) is studying the human difficulties that prevent people from following healthy lifestyles.

Scientists at the Mind, Brain, and Behavior Research Center at the University of Granada (CIMCYC) have revealed how, when faced with highly appetizing and unhealthy food stimuli, many overweight people or those prone to binge eating keep their impulsive system hyperactive, while their reflective or conscious thinking system takes a back seat.

In response, researchers have combined Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and inhibitory control training for the first time internationally. These techniques prepare the brain to improve food-related outcomes by increasing the ability to make healthy decisions consciously. TMS has been tested in two projects funded by the Ministry of Science, Innovation, and Universities, and by the Regional Ministry of Health of the Andalusian Regional Government.

"In our current research on neuroscientific intervention techniques, we are analyzing how, when applied alongside traditional guidelines (based on healthy eating and exercise), changes occur in the mechanisms that hinder the long-term maintenance of improvements in health habits in many people who are overweight or binge eat," explains Alfonso Caracuel, a researcher at CIMCYC working on these studies.

The CIMCYC's work has used the FoodTrainer mobile app, designed specifically to train inhibitory control in the context of eating through interactive exercises. This type of training has the potential to modify automatic behavior patterns and contribute to the adoption of healthier eating habits, helping people make decisions aligned with their wellness goals.

Identification of behavior

The research team describes brain functioning characterized by stimuli that lead to an urgent need to eat unhealthy foods. During decision-making about food intake, the person's longer-term goals, such as maintaining a healthy diet, are relegated to a secondary level, according to the research.

At the same time, studies have been conducted on the functioning of the cognitive components that influence eating. Scientists have discovered differences in some cognitive and behavioral skills used by people with obesity. For example, a greater bias or tendency for attention to be captured by foods high in sugar and fat, as opposed to healthier foods, has been found.

This behavior is related to the activation of the so-called "reward circuit." This phenomenon can lead to decisions being made based on the hyperactivation of the reward system rather than on healthy goals when faced with food-related stimuli or feelings of hunger. In short, according to the results of brain imaging and cognitive performance tests, food responses can become semi-automatic, without conscious reflection that allows for real and effective decision-making.

"Health care undoubtedly involves proper nutrition and regular exercise. However, although these principles are widely known, maintaining them over time is a challenge for many people," explains UGR researcher Raquel Vilar, who adds that, "when it comes to food, one of the reasons for this difficulty lies in the fast pace of modern life, where unhealthy food is easily accessible and inexpensive."

Despite living in environments saturated with food stimuli, not everyone experiences the same degree of difficulty in adopting and maintaining healthy habits, suggesting that individual factors play a decisive role in making it harder for some people than others.

Guidelines to correct this problem

Once some of the differences that may explain the difficulties in maintaining a healthy diet have been identified, researchers have initiated a series of studies aimed at determining which strategies help maintain health goals. In a recent study, they found four effective techniques, focused on reducing impulsivity and relearning how to direct attention, increasing inhibitory control, and efficiently managing behaviors related to eating and physical exercise.

Intervention with these guidelines has yielded positive results. Overweight participants have improved their anthropometric parameters and eating patterns. In a series of new studies, the mechanisms of action of these techniques are being determined to find out whether they are effective because they change brain networks and reduce cognitive biases.

In addition, we are combining them with other novel applications to try to further increase their effectiveness. Individual variability is important. In this regard, it is well known that body weight is the result of the interaction of multiple factors, not only those we have mentioned at the contextual, brain, and cognitive levels, but also endocrine and genetic variables." Alfonso Caracuel, researcher at CIMCYC

Measuring results from a neuroscientific approach encompasses measurements of brain, cognitive, emotional, and behavioral factors, as well as physiological and genetic parameters, representing a significant advance in understanding the mechanisms that influence food choices and, therefore, body weight management and feelings of loss of control.

What exactly is TMS?

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), tested by researchers, is a non-invasive and painless technique that uses magnetic pulses to stimulate specific areas of the brain. These pulses modify the neural activity of specific brain regions that are targeted. Depending on the frequency and intensity of the pulses, TMS can either increase or decrease neural activity, making it a useful tool for treating various neurological and psychological conditions.

In the context of the research carried out at the UGR, TMS is used to prepare the brain for specific training related to inhibitory control. In this way, the aim is to optimize the brain's response to food-related impulses, promoting more conscious decisions that are aligned with long-term health goals.

Inhibitory control is a fundamental cognitive function that allows us to curb impulses, distractions, or immediate desires, while helping us make more rational decisions. In the case of eating, inhibitory control plays a crucial role: it helps curb impulses such as the desire to eat unhealthy foods, eat for reasons other than hunger, and choose options that are more beneficial to health.

Characteristics of the studies

Current research is aimed at people who are overweight or who experience episodes of binge eating. In addition to interventions, the projects include detailed cognitive and behavioral assessments to measure their effectiveness. MRI scans are also performed to observe possible brain changes after the intervention, along with an anthropometric and biochemical examination.

Participation in these studies requires attending the CIMCYC at the University of Granada for two weeks, with daily sessions lasting between 10 and 15 minutes. This research center has been distinguished as a María de Maeztu Unit of Excellence, one of the most prestigious awards at the national level.

"With these two current projects, we hope to continue contributing to the development of more comprehensive and effective interventions that promote the adoption of a healthy lifestyle, offering specific solutions for each person," concludes researcher Raquel Vilar.

For more than 15 years, this scientific team, in collaboration with researchers from the United Kingdom and Australia, has taken a neuroscientific approach, developing neuropsychological intervention projects for people who are overweight, obese, or binge eaters.