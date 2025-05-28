Cancer drug combo extends the lifespan of mice by 30%

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University College LondonMay 28 2025

The combination of two cancer drugs, rapamycin and trametinib, can extend the lifespan of mice by 30%, according to a study led by researchers at UCL and the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Ageing, Germany.

The combination therapy shows greater effects than the individual drugs and offers not only a longer lifespan, but also health benefits in old age. Published in Nature Aging, the results suggest that the drug combination could be a promising strategy for combating age-related diseases and promoting longevity.

Rapamycin and trametinib are drugs currently used in cancer therapy that act on different points in the body's Ras/Insulin/TOR signalling network, which plays a central role in ageing. Rapamycin is a potent geroprotector known to prolong the lifespan of animals -geroprotectors are drugs that slow down the ageing process and extend lifespan. Trametinib acts on the related Ras/MEK/ERK signalling pathway.

It was not previously known whether trametinib could extend the lifespan of mice, although the same research group has conducted previous studies in flies indicating that it could.

In the latest study, the researchers gave mice either trametinib alone, rapamycin alone, both, or neither, with the drugs delivered in their food from six months of age onwards. The researchers found that trametinib alone extends the lifespan of mice by 5-10%, while rapamycin alone increases lifespan by 15-20%. When used together, the drugs have a synergistic effect that extends the life of the mice by around 30%.

The combination therapy also had positive effects on the health of the mice in old age. Less chronic inflammation was observed in the tissue and brain of the treated mice compared to untreated mice, and the onset and development of cancerous tumours were delayed.

While we do not expect a similar extension to human lifespans as we found in mice, we hope that the drugs we're investigating could help people to stay healthy and disease-free for longer late in life. Further research in humans in years to come will help us to elucidate how these drugs may be useful to people, and who might be able to benefit."

Professor Dame Linda Partridge, co-lead author, UCL Institute of Healthy Ageing and Max Planck Institute for Biology of Ageing

Related Stories

Although rapamycin and trametinib act on the same network, the combination achieves effects that are probably not solely due to an increase in dose. An analysis of gene expression in various tissues sampled from the mice showed that the combination of the drugs influences the activity of the genes differently than when the drugs are administered individually. There are specific changes in gene activity that are only caused by the combination of the two drugs.

The researchers now plan to determine the optimal dose and route of administration of trametinib to maximise the health and life-prolonging effects while minimising unwanted side effects. As trametinib is already approved for human use (as is rapamycin), it is possible to test it in clinical trials.

Co-lead author Dr. Sebastian Grönke (Max Planck Institute for Biology of Ageing) said: "Trametinib, especially in combination with rapamycin, is a good candidate to be tested in clinical trials as a geroprotector. We hope that our results will be taken up by others and tested in humans. Our focus is on optimising the use of trametinib in animal models."

The study was supported by the Max Planck Society, the European Research Council, the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme, and the CECAD Cluster of Excellence for Ageing Research at the University of Cologne.

Source:

University College London

Journal reference:

Gkioni, L., et al. (2025). The geroprotectors trametinib and rapamycin combine additively to extend mouse healthspan and lifespan. Nature Agingdoi.org/10.1038/s43587-025-00876-4.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Rare cancer gene found in sperm donor sparks European regulatory concerns
Global warming contributes to higher cancer mortality in women
Researchers discover a genetic link to long COVID
Gut bacteria and diet found to affect cancer treatment outcomes
New genetic mutation linked to increased prostate cancer risk in Ashkenazi Jewish men
Machine learning tool identifies metabolic clues in colorectal cancer
Unlocking the secrets of human longevity and healthy aging
Large global study links higher alcohol intake to increased pancreatic cancer risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Vitamin D supplements help preserve telomere length in aging adults