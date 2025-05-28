Philanthropic support helps drive progress across WHO's key health priorities and services

Philanthropic support plays a vital role in enabling countries to build stronger health systems and advance towards health equity. From vaccine equity and pandemic preparedness to primary health care, the contributions of philanthropic partners help drive progress across WHO's key priorities.

The importance of philanthropic support was underscored by Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, in his recent remarks to the Philanthropy Asia Summit, held in Singapore on 5–7 May 2025. In his remarks, he expressed his appreciation to the Temasek Foundation and the Philanthropy Asia Alliance for organizing the Summit while highlighting the importance of philanthropy in strengthening global health, supporting country self-reliance, and partnering with WHO to address health challenges in an increasingly turbulent world.

At the Summit, Dr. Tedros thanked His Excellency President Tharman and Singapore, for its leadership in global health and its support to WHO. Dr Tedros stated that Singapore and the Temasek Foundation were amongst the first to pledge support to WHO's Investment Round."We look forward to your continued leadership and partnership as we work together to realize WHO's founding vision: the highest attainable standard of health – not as a luxury for some, but a right for all", said Dr Tedros.

During the Investment Round, WHO has sought to expand its donor base, including by engaging strategically with philanthropic organizations. As Dr. Tedros noted, partnerships with philanthropies help countries to strengthen essential health services and make sustainable progress towards universal health coverage.

Philanthropic actors play a vital role in improving global health outcomes, providing significant resources and expertise needed to build stronger and more accessible health-care systems. Investments made by philanthropic partners often complement and amplify the work of governments, international organizations and other stakeholders in the global health community.

Philanthropy can be particularly effective in supporting innovative or high-risk research that may not be funded though more traditional funding sources. Philanthropic actors are effective partners when it comes to raising awareness and advocating for policies to improve global health outcomes, address health disparities and promote health equity.

Looking ahead, philanthropic collaboration will remain central to achieving the goals outlined in WHO's Fourteenth General Programme of Work. Developing strong partnerships with philanthropic actors allows WHO to leverage the strengths of a range of global health players to bring better health to people and maximize impact.