Researchers develop bioactive peptide with therapeutic and regenerative potential

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, global interest in antiviral therapies has increased significantly. Recently, with the growing attention to peptide-based drugs such as Wegovy, demand for effective peptide therapeutics derived from natural substances is rapidly rising. In particular, peptide metabolites-which are generated when natural proteins break down in the body-are emerging as promising candidates for multifunctional drug development.

A research team from the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST, President Oh Sang-Rok), led by Dr. Hyung-Seop Han from the Biomaterials Research Center, Dr. Dae-Geun Song from the Center for Natural Product Systems Biology, and Dr. Oh-Seung Kwon from the Doping Control Center, announced that they have developed a therapeutic substance with both antiviral and tissue regenerative properties, based on a peptide derived from natural sources.

The team revealed that a peptide metabolite (Ac-Tβ1-17), produced from the breakdown of a natural protein (thymosin β4) present in the human body, functions as a bioactive molecule capable of both antiviral activity and tissue regeneration. The peptide metabolite (Ac-Tβ1-17) discovered by the team inhibited the activity of Mpro, a key protease of the COVID-19 virus, by over 85%, demonstrating strong antiviral effects. In experiments using human vascular cells, it also activated key processes essential for recovery, including cell growth, wound healing, blood vessel formation, and removal of reactive oxygen species.

To apply the excellent biological functions of Ac-Tβ1-17 in actual therapy, the research team fabricated a supporting scaffold using the peptide. Scaffolds serve as structural platforms for cell growth or tissue repair and play an important role in regenerative medicine. This peptide scaffold was found to be highly effective in promoting tissue recovery, supporting strong cell adhesion, growth, and blood vessel formation.

This study confirms that a single peptide can perform both antiviral and regenerative functions, and is expected to overcome limitations of existing protein-based therapies. Moreover, by focusing on the potential of metabolites generated from protein degradation in the body, the study offers a valuable technological foundation for developing both new drugs and medical biomaterials. The research team plans to continue research on the practical application of Ac-Tβ1-17 in customized therapeutics and regenerative biomaterials.

This study demonstrates that protein metabolites can be used not only as new drugs but also as biomaterials for tissue regeneration, confirming their potential for expansion into various biomedical applications." Dr. Hyung-Seop Han of KIST

Dr. Song said, "We will continue research using natural bioactive materials to pursue practical applications in antivirals, functional biomaterials, and beyond." Dr. Kwon added, "The metabolite of thymosin β4 has been identified as a drug candidate through collaborative research, and we expect it to be widely applicable in this field moving forward."