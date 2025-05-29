Interactive robots should act more like therapy horses in emotional healing

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of BristolMay 29 2025

Interactive robots should not just be passive companions, but active partners–like therapy horses who respond to human emotion–say University of Bristol researchers.

Equine-assisted interventions (EAIs) offer a powerful alternative to traditional talking therapies for patients with PTSD, trauma and autism, who struggle to express and regulate emotions through words alone.

The study, presented at the CHI '25: Proceedings of the 2025 CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems held in Yokohama, recommends that therapeutic robots should also exhibit a level of autonomy, rather than one-dimensional displays of friendship and compliance.

Most social robots today are designed to be obedient and predictable - following commands and prioritizing user comfort.

Our research challenges this assumption."

Ellen Weir, Lead Author from Bristol's Faculty of Science and Engineering 

In EAIs, individuals communicate with horses through body language and emotional energy. If someone is tense or unregulated, the horse resists their cues. When the individual becomes calm, clear, and confident, the horse responds positively. This 'living mirror' effect helps participants recognise and adjust their emotional states, improving both internal well-being and social interactions.

However, EAIs require highly trained horses and facilitators, making them expensive and inaccessible.

Ellen continued: "We found that therapeutic robots should not be passive companions but active co-workers, like EAI horses.

Related Stories

"Just as horses respond only when a person is calm and emotionally regulated, therapeutic robots should resist engagement when users are stressed or unsettled. By requiring emotional regulation before responding, these robots could mirror the therapeutic effect of EAIs, rather than simply providing comfort."

This approach has the potential to transform robotic therapy, helping users develop self-awareness and regulation skills, just as horses do in EAIs.

Beyond therapy, this concept could influence human-robot interaction in other fields, such as training robots for social skills development, emotional coaching, or even stress management in workplaces.

A key question is whether robots can truly replicate - or at least complement - the emotional depth of human-animal interactions. Future research must explore how robotic behaviour can foster trust, empathy, and fine tuning, ensuring these machines support emotional well-being in a meaningful way.

Ellen added: "The next challenge is designing robots that can interpret human emotions and respond dynamically-just as horses do. This requires advances in emotional sensing, movement dynamics, and machine learning.

"We must also consider the ethical implications of replacing sentient animals with machines. Could a robot ever offer the same therapeutic value as a living horse? And if so, how do we ensure these interactions remain ethical, effective, and emotionally authentic?"

Source:

University of Bristol

Journal reference:

Weir, E., et al. (2025). “You Can Fool Me, You Can’t Fool Her!”: Autoethnographic Insights from Equine-Assisted Interventions to Inform Therapeutic Robot Design. CHI '25: Proceedings of the 2025 CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems. doi.org/10.1145/3706598.3714311.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study links impaired synaptic pruning to autism
Scientists trace social challenges in autism to specific brain circuit
Exploring how play affects cognitive functioning in children with autism
Processed blueberry bars provide polyphenols as effectively as raw fruit, research reveals
Snooze alarms steal hours of sleep each month, new research shows
Gut imbalances in autism linked to brain and behavior changes
Why your heart works harder at night after a few drinks, according to new research
New study explores link between gut microbiome and autism spectrum disorder

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Early vitamin D deficiency increases risk of ADHD, schizophrenia and autism