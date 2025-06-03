Female athletes show unique heart adaptations compared to males

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Amsterdam University Medical CenterJun 3 2025

Intensive exercise- and sport changes the heart of an athlete. Research led by Amsterdam UMC shows that the hearts of female athletes have different characteristics than those of male athletes. Whereas a thickening in combination with a dilation of the heart muscle is characteristic in male top athletes, dilation of the heart chambers is mainly seen in female elite athletes. An important observation that can help doctors to better distinguish between normal sports-related changes and possible heart disease in female athletes. These results were published today in European Heart Journal Cardiovascular Imaging. 

Difference between men and women 

Despite the growing attention for biological differences between men and women in healthcare, women are still often underexposed in medical research.

Women are still underrepresented in heart research, especially when it comes to sports cardiology research. But through our collaboration with the Dutch Olympic team, we have now also been able to gain knowledge from female elite athletes about adaptations in the morphology of the heart." 

Harald Jorstad, sports cardiologist at Amsterdam UMC

Knowing what is normal 

With an MRI scan, the hearts of 173 female elite athletes were analysed down to the tissue level. Their hearts were compared to data from women who do not participate in professional sport. "We saw that in women who participate in professional sports, the heart chambers in particular become wider, while the heart muscle thickens only to a limited extent, and the heart tissue otherwise contains normal characteristics. This is different from a male athlete's heart: the heart muscle is frequently thicker than the heart muscle of a 'normal' heart. A characteristic that you also see in heart disease," says Jorstad. A thickened heart muscle is therefore to be expected in male elite athletes, while it is not normal in female elite athletes, and in females could indicate heart disease. "That is why it is important that we know from both men and women how the heart adapts through sport, and we know what is normal in an athlete," says Jorstad. 

Differences in type of sport

 Not only are there differences between men and women in how the heart adapts, but there is also a difference between different types of athletes. Maarten van Diepen, physician-researcher in sports cardiology at Amsterdam UMC: "Female endurance athletes, such as cyclists, had the largest heart chambers and the most heart muscle mass; more than strength athletes such as gymnasts. This shows that the way in which the heart of elite female athlete adapts also depends on the type of training load." 

Better guidance and protection of athletes 

This research underlines the importance of including not only sports history but also biological sex when assessing the heart of an elite or highly active recreational athlete. "This prevents heart disease in women from being overlooked. Or the other way around, that a healthy female athlete's heart is wrongly labeled as sick and the woman, for example, must stop with professional sport. More knowledge about the female athlete's heart helps doctors to better determine whether a heart is undergoing normal sports-related changes or whether further research into a possible heart disease is needed. This can ultimately help to better guide and protect female athletes, from professional to recreational, against heart problems," says Jorstad. 

Source:

Amsterdam University Medical Center

Journal reference:

Diepen, V., et al. (2025). Sex-specific performance of electrocardiographic criteria for left ventricular hypertrophy in elite athletes. Heart Rhythm. doi.org/10.1016/j.hrthm.2025.05.004.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Maestro John Mauceri returns to the stage in renewed health
Linoleic acid may help to lower risks for heart disease and type 2 diabetes
Review shows how extra virgin olive oil transforms heart health
Global study shows air pollution could triple heart disease cases by 2045
Healthy food choices found to be key in reducing heart disease risk
A Medicaid patient had a heart attack while traveling. He owed almost $78,000.
Dual treatment strategy offers survival advantage for patients with severe heart disease
Coronary inflammation marker helps identify hidden heart risk in young adults

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Research uncovers new links between blood lipid profiles and risk of developing Alzheimer's