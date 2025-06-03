Eating mangos daily may help reduce cholesterol and blood pressure in postmenopausal women

Each year, 1.3 million women enter menopause-a life stage during which heart disease risk rises significantly. Nearly half of American women are affected by cardiovascular disease, and since women spend up to 40% of their lives postmenopausal, managing heart health is especially important. A new study published in the Journal of the American Nutrition Association found that eating about two servings of mangos daily for two weeks (330 g, about 1.5 cups) significantly reduced several short-term blood pressure measures as well as fasting total and LDL cholesterol in healthy postmenopausal women.

Conducted by researchers at University of California, Davis, the study showed measurable improvements in key heart health markers. Two hours after eating mangos, participants' supine systolic blood pressure dropped by about 6 points (6.3 mmHG), and there was a 2.3 mmHG reduction in mean arterial pressure. Moreover, consuming mangos every day for two weeks reduced total cholesterol by nearly 13 points (12.9 mg/dl), and LDL (or "bad") cholesterol dropped by about 13 points (12.6 mg/dl).

"Post-menopausal women face distinct metabolic changes that can impact their risk of developing cardiovascular disease (CVD)," says Roberta Holt, Associate Researcher, University of California, Davis, and co-author of the study. "These findings help to identify targeted dietary strategies, like eating fresh mangos daily, to aid this at-risk population and support cardiovascular wellness and potential reductions in chronic disease risk."

The study involved 24 generally healthy women ages 50–70 with overweight or obesity (BMI 25–40). Before the study began, researchers asked participants to refrain from eating mangos, with consumption beginning at the second visit. Over two weeks, participants attended three lab visits spaced at least 48 hours apart. At visit one, researchers collected baseline measurements including body metrics, blood pressure, and fasting cholesterol, with follow-up testing at one and two hours. Mango consumption began during visit two, using the same testing schedule. Participants then ate 330 g of mangos daily-split into morning and evening servings-until visit three, which repeated the testing protocol.

Risk factors like high blood pressure and unhealthy cholesterol are key contributors to cardiovascular disease, but a nutrient-rich diet that includes fresh fruit, like mango, has long been shown to help reduce those risks. This study shows that even short-term changes-like eating fresh mangos daily-can make a measurable impact on chronic disease risk in certain populations." Dr. Roberta Holt, Associate Researcher, University of California, Davis

A smaller follow-up study with six participants from the initial study, were invited to further explore mangos' effects on glucose metabolism. In three lab visits, participants first underwent baseline blood glucose testing. On the second visit, they consumed 330 g of mango, with testing at one and two hours. On the third visit, they consumed 83 g of white bread instead. Blood sugar levels rose significantly less after eating mango than after eating white bread. Insulin levels also responded more favorably to mango, peaking and declining quickly, while remaining elevated two hours after eating white bread.

"These results build on growing evidence that mangos may support both cardiovascular and metabolic health," says Dr. Holt. "For postmenopausal women-and for many Americans concerned with cardiometabolic health-mangos offer a naturally sweet, nutrient-dense way to improve cardiovascular outcomes and reduce added sugar while promoting overall wellness."

Nutrient-dense fruits like mangos can play a meaningful role in supporting cardiovascular and metabolic health, particularly for postmenopausal women. While additional research is needed to further support the effects of mango consumption on heart and metabolic health, regular mango consumption may offer simple, natural benefits for managing blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar during this life stage. To learn more, visit Mango.org.