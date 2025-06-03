Eating mangos daily may help reduce cholesterol and blood pressure in postmenopausal women

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
National Mango BoardJun 3 2025

Each year, 1.3 million women enter menopause-a life stage during which heart disease risk rises significantly. Nearly half of American women are affected by cardiovascular disease, and since women spend up to 40% of their lives postmenopausal, managing heart health is especially important. A new study published in the Journal of the American Nutrition Association found that eating about two servings of mangos daily for two weeks (330 g, about 1.5 cups) significantly reduced several short-term blood pressure measures as well as fasting total and LDL cholesterol in healthy postmenopausal women.

Conducted by researchers at University of California, Davis, the study showed measurable improvements in key heart health markers. Two hours after eating mangos, participants' supine systolic blood pressure dropped by about 6 points (6.3 mmHG), and there was a 2.3 mmHG reduction in mean arterial pressure. Moreover, consuming mangos every day for two weeks reduced total cholesterol by nearly 13 points (12.9 mg/dl), and LDL (or "bad") cholesterol dropped by about 13 points (12.6 mg/dl).

"Post-menopausal women face distinct metabolic changes that can impact their risk of developing cardiovascular disease (CVD)," says Roberta Holt, Associate Researcher, University of California, Davis, and co-author of the study. "These findings help to identify targeted dietary strategies, like eating fresh mangos daily, to aid this at-risk population and support cardiovascular wellness and potential reductions in chronic disease risk."

The study involved 24 generally healthy women ages 50–70 with overweight or obesity (BMI 25–40). Before the study began, researchers asked participants to refrain from eating mangos, with consumption beginning at the second visit. Over two weeks, participants attended three lab visits spaced at least 48 hours apart. At visit one, researchers collected baseline measurements including body metrics, blood pressure, and fasting cholesterol, with follow-up testing at one and two hours. Mango consumption began during visit two, using the same testing schedule. Participants then ate 330 g of mangos daily-split into morning and evening servings-until visit three, which repeated the testing protocol.

Risk factors like high blood pressure and unhealthy cholesterol are key contributors to cardiovascular disease, but a nutrient-rich diet that includes fresh fruit, like mango, has long been shown to help reduce those risks. This study shows that even short-term changes-like eating fresh mangos daily-can make a measurable impact on chronic disease risk in certain populations."

Dr. Roberta Holt, Associate Researcher, University of California, Davis

A smaller follow-up study with six participants from the initial study, were invited to further explore mangos' effects on glucose metabolism. In three lab visits, participants first underwent baseline blood glucose testing. On the second visit, they consumed 330 g of mango, with testing at one and two hours. On the third visit, they consumed 83 g of white bread instead. Blood sugar levels rose significantly less after eating mango than after eating white bread. Insulin levels also responded more favorably to mango, peaking and declining quickly, while remaining elevated two hours after eating white bread.

"These results build on growing evidence that mangos may support both cardiovascular and metabolic health," says Dr. Holt. "For postmenopausal women-and for many Americans concerned with cardiometabolic health-mangos offer a naturally sweet, nutrient-dense way to improve cardiovascular outcomes and reduce added sugar while promoting overall wellness."

Nutrient-dense fruits like mangos can play a meaningful role in supporting cardiovascular and metabolic health, particularly for postmenopausal women. While additional research is needed to further support the effects of mango consumption on heart and metabolic health, regular mango consumption may offer simple, natural benefits for managing blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar during this life stage. To learn more, visit Mango.org.

Source:

National Mango Board

Journal reference:

Holt, R. R., et al. (2025). Short-Term Cardiometabolic Response to Mango Intake in Postmenopausal Women. Journal of the American Nutrition Association. doi.org/10.1080/27697061.2025.2478937.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

A Medicaid patient had a heart attack while traveling. He owed almost $78,000.
Healthy food choices found to be key in reducing heart disease risk
Linoleic acid may help to lower risks for heart disease and type 2 diabetes
Review shows how extra virgin olive oil transforms heart health
Dual treatment strategy offers survival advantage for patients with severe heart disease
Global study shows air pollution could triple heart disease cases by 2045
Research uncovers new links between blood lipid profiles and risk of developing Alzheimer's
Researchers report surge in at-home heart attacks and cardiac deaths since COVID pandemic

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Maestro John Mauceri returns to the stage in renewed health