New retinal prosthesis restores vision in blind mice and detects near-infrared light in macaques

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS)Jun 6 2025

A new prosthesis for the retina weaved with nanowires partially restored vision in blind mice and allowed detection of near-infrared light in macaques, according to a new study. The new technology's feasibility and strong safety profile marks a milestone in the development of artificial vision, which could prove invaluable to patients worldwide who are living with blindness or retinal disease.

Currently, there are many approaches to restoring vision in the blind, but almost all of these treatments face obstacles such as electrical interference or a lack of long-term efficacy. At the same time, researchers are also trying to augment the human eye's capabilities to detect other wavelengths of light, including near-infrared. Such a technology could be a boon to vision restoration efforts, as detecting near-infrared light would provide better color contrast and could be helpful in dark conditions.

To kill two birds with one stone, Shuiyuan Wang and colleagues designed a nanoprosthesis for the retina based on tellurium, a silver-white, light-sensitive element that's used as a semiconductor. The researchers constructed tellurium nanowires and interlaced them into a lattice network, creating an architecture that can easily be implanted and efficiently converts both visible and near-infrared light into electrical signals. Using imaging and electrophysiological recording, the team found that implanting the prosthesis into genetically blind mice restored reflexes in the pupil and evoked neuron firing in the visual cortex.

Related Stories

Blind mice with the implants also performed better on pattern recognition tests and could find LED lights during a behavioral test, and eventually almost matched the performance of normal mice. The nanoprosthesis was safe and biocompatible when implanted into a blind crab-eating macaque, and augmented the eye's sensitivity to near-infrared light in a sighted macaque. "The long-term success of these technologies depends on developing cost-effective solutions and ensuring their availability to a broader range of patients," cautions Eduardo Fernández in a related Perspective.

Source:

American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS)

Journal reference:

Wang, S., et al. (2025). Tellurium nanowire retinal nanoprosthesis improves vision in models of blindness. Science. doi.org/10.1126/science.adu2987.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Breakthrough soft robotics could redefine artificial heart technology
Vision loss heightens fall and mortality risks for seniors
Are children’s eyes at risk? Study links tech habits to eye structure differences
Novel deep learning model leverages real-time data to assist in diagnosing nystagmus
New research aims to illuminate the causes of age-related macular degeneration
Eye contact may not be a definitive marker of autism, study shows
How urine caffeine levels may help detect diabetic eye damage early
Advancing GPCR drug discovery with fragment screening using GCI technology

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
FDA approves ENCELTO implant to preserve sight in people with macular telangiectasia type 2