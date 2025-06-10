New partnership advances Indigenous cancer research in Canada

The Canadian Indigenous Nurses Association (CINA) and the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research (OICR) today announced a new partnership to include Indigenous priorities in cancer research, build capacity for research with and within First Nations, Inuit, and Métis (FNIM) communities, and increase research participation to ultimately reduce the burden of cancers within these populations.

The organizations agree on the need to identify the unique cancer-related priorities of FNIM populations by supporting the training and advancement of Indigenous individuals working in cancer research and addressing cancer research questions relevant to FNIM communities. Through these actions CINA and OICR will enable understanding and application of Indigenous-specific contexts to conducting cancer research.

As the longest-standing national Indigenous healthcare provider organization in Canada, CINA is well positioned to support and conduct research with FNIM communities, organizations, and researchers. As the province's cancer research institute, OICR seeks to include Indigenous communities in its research activities so that its work is reflective of Ontario's diversity and is done in a manner that acknowledges and respects the cultural values of FNIM populations.

Examples of proposed activities include creating and supporting specialized training and education opportunities, CINA advising OICR on matters related to Indigenous cancer research and establishing an open dialogue to ensure that the priorities of FNIM communities are reflected in cancer research.

This is truly an exciting time to address the network of cancer research needed for Indigenous people. At CINA, the opportunity to work with our partners, especially the dedicated team at OICR, is a true indication of the impacts of partnerships and building the content focussed on Indigenous Cancer. The window of opportunity to engage Indigenous healthcare provider organizations is a unique design that will demonstrate the Indigenous indicators in collaboration with mainstream stakeholders." Lea Bill, President of CINA and Dr. Angeline Letendre, Vice President

"We are thrilled to be partnering with CINA to advance cancer research with and within First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities," says Dr. Christine Williams, Acting President of OICR. "Through this connection we will be able to work collaboratively to reduce the toll of cancer in Indigenous communities and help ensure that Indigenous cancer researchers are at the forefront of those efforts."

"Our province is producing ground-breaking cancer research discoveries that save lives every day," says Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security. "This partnership between the Canadian Indigenous Nurses Association and the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research will advance Indigenous-specific cancer research so that First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities can continue to live healthy and happy lives."