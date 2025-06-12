Updated EU CAR-T Handbook offers insights into latest developments in CAR-T cell therapies

European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation
Jun 12 2025

The EBMT, the EHA, and the GoCART Coalition proudly announce the release of the second edition of the EU CAR-T Handbook, a comprehensive, open-access resource covering the latest developments in CAR-T cell therapies. This updated edition provides expanded insights into scientific advances, clinical applications, and evolving regulatory frameworks.

Developed with contributions from leading experts in academia and industry, the new edition includes approximately 50% more chapters than the first and offers broader coverage of clinical management, including emerging indications such as autoimmune diseases. It also introduces content on other immune cellular therapies such as tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, extending the handbook's relevance to solid tumours.

Given the rapid evolution of the field-marked by new products, indications, and advances in related therapies such as bispecific antibodies-this edition reflects significant shifts in clinical decision-making and redefines treatment algorithms. It incorporates international perspectives, further enhancing its value as a global reference for healthcare professionals.

The EU CAR-T Handbook is a key component of our educational efforts and will serve as the foundational material for the upcoming CAR-T Passport-a practical resource for clinicians, nurses, pharmacist and other healthcare professionals involved in CAR-T and other Immune Effector Cell (IECs) therapies."

Professor Christian Chabannon, Editor-in-Chief

The second edition was first presented at the 51st Annual Meeting of the EBMT in April 2025 in Florence, Italy, and subsequently at the EHA Annual Congress in June 2025. It is freely available online, underscoring the EBMT, EHA, and GoCART Coalition's commitment to accessible education and knowledge-sharing in cellular therapies.

