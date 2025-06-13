STS launches mobile app for real time surgical risk assessment

The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) has launched a new mobile app that offers surgeons and multidisciplinary medical providers real-time access to its suite of adult cardiac surgery and thoracic surgery risk calculators. Designed to enhance physician-patient decision-making and improve patient outcomes, the STS Risk Calculator App is now available for both iOS and Android devices.

Digital clinical support

With an intuitive, user-friendly design, the app allows surgeons and their multidisciplinary teams to estimate a patient's operative risk in real time, at the bedside or on the go. The app utilizes the same precise statistical models as STS's online risk calculators, drawing on the most current data from the STS National Database, a trusted resource with nearly 10 million cardiothoracic procedures performed by more than 4,300 surgeons.

"Having immediate access to reliable, evidence-based risk assessment tools is critical for improving surgical decision-making and patient outcomes," said STS President Joseph F. Sabik III, MD. "This mobile application ensures that up-to-date, risk-adjusted data is always within reach, bringing the power of the STS National Database to surgeons and care teams wherever and whenever they need it."

The new risk calculator app is the latest enhancement to the STS National Database, underscoring the Society's commitment to providing cardiothoracic surgeons and data managers with innovative, practical tools to deliver the highest quality of care. By leveraging the comprehensive insights of one of the largest clinical registries in the world, surgeons are empowered to make informed decisions based on clinical evidence.

The new tool represents another step forward in STS's mission to bring advanced technology solutions to the cardiothoracic surgery specialty to help make clinical care more efficient and effective. The STS Risk Calculator App is available for download at STS.org.

STS risk calculators

The STS Adult Cardiac Surgery Risk Calculators provide individualized risk assessments for common cardiac procedures, including isolated tricuspid valve repair and replacement, and multi-valve surgery with or without coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG). They predict outcomes such as mortality, stroke, renal failure, and length of hospital stay.

STS also offers risk calculators to inform physician-patient decision-making in thoracic surgery. The Esophagectomy Risk Calculator provides 30-day risk assessments for patients undergoing esophagectomy for esophageal cancer. The Lung Cancer Resection Risk Calculator estimates 30-day postoperative risks for patients undergoing lung cancer resection, including lobectomy, segmentectomy, or wedge resection.