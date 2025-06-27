Advancing transdermal insulin delivery through innovative formulation strategies

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdJun 27 2025

Announcing a new publication for Acta Materia Medica journal. The prevalence of diabetes is increasing and expected to become a major global health burden. Various pharmaceutical approaches have been used to manage diabetes and reduce the associated risks. Subcutaneous insulin injection remains the primary treatment due to the physicochemical properties of insulin, which limit oral absorption.

The gastrointestinal tract presents further challenges, including enzymatic degradation and harsh environmental conditions, resulting in oral insulin bioavailability < 1%. As a result, alternative delivery routes, such as transdermal delivery, have been extensively explored. However, this approach is also challenging due to the structural barriers of the skin, which hinder drug absorption. The high molecular weight of insulin further limits permeation across the skin.

To address these limitations, various formulation and delivery strategies have been investigated to improve transdermal drug delivery of insulin and are the subject of this review. Approaches, including penetration enhancers, lipid-based carriers, microemulsion, polymeric systems, and physical enhancement technologies, have demonstrated potential for enhancing skin permeability.

However, the potential adverse effects and patient discomfort associated with these conventional methods highlights the need for more user-friendly alternatives. Microneedles have emerged as a promising transdermal delivery system, offering a painless, simple, and user-friendly approach to overcome challenges, thus improving adherence and treatment efficacy.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Hulambukie, E., et al. (2025). Formulation approaches and strategies for transdermal delivery of insulin: special emphasis on microneedle-based systems. Acta Materia Medica. doi.org/10.15212/amm-2025-0019.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study uncovers molecular mechanisms behind insulin resistance in skeletal muscle
Daily mango consumption may improve insulin sensitivity in overweight or obese adults
Study explores the connection between abnormal uterine bleeding and hyperinsulinemia
Oxytocin stimulates pancreatic hormones to improve insulin secretion
Can red ginseng prevent diabetes? New research uncovers its potential
BMI changes in adolescence mediate the effect of air pollution on metabolic health
Novel strategy targets beta cell dysfunction in type 2 diabetes
Insulin resistance in the brain may link Alzheimer’s and epilepsy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Black coffee improves insulin sensitivity in women, study finds